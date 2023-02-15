Digestive Enzymes Market by Type, Source, Form, Application and Geography: Analysis and Forecast

Digestive Enzymes Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digestive Enzymes Market refers to the global market for digestive enzymes, which are natural substances that help break down food molecules into smaller particles to aid digestion. The market includes enzymes used in human as well as animal food, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. The global digestive enzymes market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing awareness of digestive health, rising prevalence of digestive disorders, and growing demand for natural and organic products.

The market is segmented by type of enzyme, source, form, application, and geography. Common types of enzymes include protease, lipase, amylase, and lactase. Sources of digestive enzymes include plants, animals, and microorganisms. Digestive enzymes can be found in various forms such as capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. Applications of digestive enzymes range from food and beverages to dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals.

Key players in the digestive enzymes market include Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co., Amano Enzyme Inc., and Biocatalysts Ltd. The market is highly competitive and characterized by frequent product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to expand product portfolios and market reach.

The digestive enzymes market size was valued at $699.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8563

Impact of Covid-19 on Digestive Enzymes Market Scenario:

Various restrictions imposed on the production and transportation of products impacted the global digestive enzymes market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, with the mass vaccination drives on board, the global situation is gradually getting back on track and the market for digestive enzymes has also started recovering at a quick pace.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Digestive Enzymes Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8563?reqfor=covid

The global digestive enzymes market is analyzed across origin, enzyme type, applications, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on origin, the microbial segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The animal and plant segments are also assessed in the report.

Based on enzyme type, the carbohydrase segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The protease segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The lipase and other enzyme segments are also analyzed in the report.

Based on applications, the prescription medicine segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The sports nutrition segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The infant nutrition segment is also covered in the report.

Based on region, the global digestive enzymes market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8563

The key market players analyzed in the global digestive enzymes market report include Abbott Laboratories, Brain Group Co Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Country Life, LLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Douglas Laboratories, Garden of Life, Vox Nutrition Johnson & Johnson, Metagenics Inc., Mimi's Rock Corporation, Otsuka Holding Co ltd, Soho Flordis International Health, The Enzymedica Group, and Biotics Research Corporation,.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/digestive-enzymes-market.html

Other Trending Reports:

Pathology Examination Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pathological-examination-market

Workplace Wellness Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/workplace-wellness-market

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.