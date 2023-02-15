India Intravenous Solutions Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
India Intravenous Solutions Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.80% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘India Intravenous Solutions Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India intravenous solutions market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, nutrient, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.80%
The increasing prevalence of malnutrition in women, children and infants in India along with increasing cases of cancer is escalating the need for nutritious intravenous solutions to fulfil the nutritional requirements of the body. Dehydration caused by radiation and chemotherapy also increases the body’s need for fluids. These requirements are fuelling the India intravenous solutions market growth.
Development of healthcare infrastructure in the country is also supporting the market growth for intravenous solutions. The projected increase in development of medical care centres and hospitals across India is anticipated to increase the demand for intravenous solutions. The versatility of intravenous solutions can be attributed to this increase.
Increasing chronic pain and illnesses is fuelling the need for intravenous solutions as they contain water with electrolytes, sugars, and medications and are capable of providing instant relief, balance nutrition and fluid levels for patients of all ages and medical conditions. The increasing health-consciousness is also propelling the growth of the market. The introduction of portable packaging and increasing healthcare expenditure capacity among the population is set to have a positive effect on the India intravenous solutions market.
India Intravenous Solutions Industry Definition and Major Segments
Intravenous solutions, often known as intravenous fluids, are liquids that are administered intravenously for restoring or maintaining normal nutrient levels and fluid balance. Based on concentration, intravenous solutions include hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. Hypotonic solutions contain lower concentrations of salts, sugars, and fluids as compared to blood, whereas in hypertonic solutions the concentration of these components is higher. The concentration of sugars, salts, and fluids is same as blood in isotonic solutions.
Based on type, the market is classified into:
• Partial Parenteral Nutrition
• Total Parenteral Nutrition
On the basis of nutrient, the market is catalogued into:
• Carbohydrates
• Salts and Electrolytes
• Minerals
• Vitamins
• Amino Acids
• Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
India Intravenous Solutions Market Trends
The key trends in the India intravenous solutions market include the growing requirements of restoring normal nutrients and fluid levels for cancer patients as well as the immediate circulation of nutrients. With rapid increase in cancer cases as well as healthcare being available across the country, intravenous solutions can help meet the increase in demands of the healthcare sector.
The delivery method of intravenous solutions is direct i.e., it doesn’t go through the digestive tract and delivers straight into the bloodstreams making this method more fast acting than medication that is consumed orally. Due to this, patients suffering from chronic pain receive instant relief and improved results. The process of nutrient restoration in the body is also expedited with the aid of intravenous solutions making it another crucial trend in the India intravenous solutions market growth.
The growth in the intravenous solutions market can also be attributed to the increased acceptance of the modern healthcare treatments by both rural and urban populations in India. This acceptance of the people alongside the efforts of the Government of India to improve the healthcare sector are set to offer great advancements to the intravenous solutions market. In regional terms, West and Central India account for a major share in the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the India intravenous solutions market are:
• Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
• Claris Lifesciences Ltd.
• Nymak Pharma Ltd
• Amanta Healthcare Limited
• Schwitz Biotech
• Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited
• Soxa Formulations & Research (Pt.) Ltd
• Kritikos Care
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
