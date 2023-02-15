Pathological Examination Market: Global Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Landscape

Pathological Examination Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pathological Examination Market refers to the global market for services and products related to the diagnosis of diseases through the analysis of tissue and body fluid samples. This market includes various products and services, such as laboratory testing services, diagnostic equipment, and consumables.

The pathological examination market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, and technological advancements in diagnostic techniques. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also increased demand for pathological examination services, particularly for testing and diagnosis of the virus.

The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and geography. Product types include instruments and consumables such as reagents, antibodies, and probes. End-users include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Major players in the pathological examination market include Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Sonic Healthcare, LabCorp, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies are continuously investing in R&D to develop new and innovative diagnostic products and services, driving growth in the market.

The global pathological examination market share was valued to be at $171 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The growth of the global pathological examination market is expected due to the increase in chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes are the leading cause of death in the US and globally. Every year, chronic diseases account for 7 out of 10 deaths in the US, accounting for the majority of healthcare costs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase by 57% by 2020. Hence, such an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases leads to the growth of the pathological examination market.

Shortage of pathologists and skilled technicians has been witnessed globally, owing to increase in demand for diagnosis with growing population. In the U.S., the number of practicing pathologists is expected to be reduced to 14,000 in 2030, from 17,500 in 2010. Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the presence of pathological examination market opportunity in the Asia region owing to the untapped market in the developing nations.

The global pathological examination market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into traditional pathology and digital pathology. Traditional pathology is the largest technique used in the pathological examination sector. Based on application, the market is divided into digestive organs and other applications. Other application segment is the fastest growing segment. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pathological examination market trends along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets of the industry.

• The report presents a quantitative analysis of the pathological examination industry from 2018 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of the global pathological examinations market size and estimations based on type and application helps understand the trends in the industry.

• The key market players are analyzed along with their strategies to understand the competitive outlook of the global pathological examination market.

