Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with “National Unity Government” (NUG) Representative Zin Mar Aung

Deputy Secretary Sherman met today in Washington with senior representatives of Burma’s NUG, including Zin Mar Aung.  The Deputy Secretary welcomed the NUG’s establishment of a liaison office in Washington and underscored the United States’ commitment to deepening engagement with the full range of pro-democracy stakeholders and diverse ethnic groups in Burma.  The Deputy Secretary and NUG representatives condemned the Burma military regime’s ongoing violence and repression against those striving for genuine democracy and human rights in Burma.  The Deputy Secretary also underscored U.S. efforts to promote accountability for the regime’s atrocities and to increase pressure on the regime to pursue a just and peaceful end to the crisis in Burma.  The Deputy Secretary pledged to work closely with allies and partners, including ASEAN, and the international community to expand assistance to the people of Burma in support of their aspirations for an inclusive, multiparty democracy.

