Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Minister Cho

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Minister Cho Hyundong today in Washington, D.C. They noted the regional and global impact of 70 years of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan. The Deputy Secretary and First Vice Minister Cho condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) dangerous and provocative behavior and called on the DPRK to return to diplomacy. Recognizing the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance to the global economy, they highlighted cooperation on initiatives to promote supply chain resilience and bolster the economic security of both our nations, including through the United States’ APEC 2023 host year. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities. The Deputy Secretary and First Vice Minister agreed on the importance of continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion.