Government leaders join faith leaders for the Third International Religious Freedom Summit held in Washington, DC

Plenary panel from right to left: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) , Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Tony Perkins, President Family Research Council, and Dr. Simran Jeet Singh, Executive Director Aspen Institute Religion and Society Program

Greg Mitchell discussing the launch of the International Religious Freedom Secretariat at an event in the Dirksen Senate Office Building

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, sent a video message on the importance of religious freedom in international affairs

Mr. You Si-kun, Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan President, spoke at the Summit live with translation of his speech shown on stage screens