Governor Abbott Highlights Ongoing Support For Texas Small Businesses

February 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the importance of small businesses to Texas’ booming economy at the National Federation of Independent Business’ (NFIB) Small Business Day in Austin. The Governor also promised to work with the Texas legislature this session to bolster small business’ success.



“Small businesses in Texas continue to drive our state’s economy, making Texas an economic powerhouse,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to our small businesses, Texas has been named the best state for business 18 years in a row, is the ninth-largest economy in the world, and has the fastest annual jobs growth rate in the nation. This session, we’ll ensure that Texas small businesses continue to fuel our booming economy."



During his keynote address to over 160 business leaders, Governor Abbott noted that he will work with members of the Texas House and Senate to provide property tax relief, additional workforce development opportunities, and regulatory reform that will help small businesses continue to thrive in Texas’ mighty economy.



NFIB’s Texas Small Business Day provides an opportunity for business owners to hear from legislators and industry professionals on the impact regulations and mandates have on their businesses through a variety of panels and speakers.



