National Vision Holdings, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 28, 2023. deadline

The Portnoy Law Firm advises National Vision Holdings, Inc. ("National Vision" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: EYE) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities of National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) between May 13, 2021, and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive.

National Vision Holdings Inc. is facing a lawsuit

National Vision Holdings Inc. is facing a lawsuit for allegedly misrepresenting its financial and operational prospects during the class period. The defendants repeatedly raised the Company's guidance, claiming that National Vision was navigating the pandemic and outperforming the industry. However, these assurances were false and misleading, as the Company was struggling to retain and recruit critical healthcare staff sufficient to keep up with surging customer demand. The Company implemented a significant wage investment, which impaired the earnings, and concealed the investment's scope. The efforts ultimately failed to address the Company's retention and recruitment crisis, which resulted in a pronounced optometrist shortage by the first quarter of 2022, negatively impacting the Company's financial and operational results. The stock price traded at artificially inflated prices until May 10, 2022, when the Company issued disappointing financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022, causing the stock price to drop by almost 26%.

