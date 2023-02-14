Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,050 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Attorney General’s Department of Consumer Affairs Warns of Romance Scams after FTC Releases New Data

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 03:03pm

Nashville- The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers to be wary of romance-related scams after the Federal Trade Commission released new data revealing top lies told by scammers. The FTC reports scams like this cost nearly 70,000 consumers $1.3 billion in 2022.

Most commonly, scammers tell consumers they need money because a friend or relative is sick, hurt or in jail, the data reveals. The second most reported lie was that the scammer had investment advice to share with their newfound romantic interest.

The FTC’s data highlights a growing tactic used by romance scammers: sextortion. Romance scammers may convince a consumer to share explicit photos, and then threatens to share the photos with the consumer’s contacts. Consumers ages 18-29 are six times more likely than older consumers to report this form of romance scam, the FTC reports.

To help consumers avoid falling victim to these scams, the FTC and the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs provide the following tips and reinforce this basic rule of thumb: Never send money or gifts to a sweetheart you haven’t met in person.

If you suspect a romance scam:

  • Stop communicating with the person immediately.
  • Talk with someone you trust. Do your friends or family say they’re concerned about your new love interest?
  • Search online for the type of job the person has plus the word “scammer.” Have other people posted similar stories? For example, search for “oil rig scammer” or “US Army scammer.”
  • Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. Is it associated with another name or with details that don’t match up? Those are signs of a scam.

How to report a romance scam:

  • If you paid a romance scammer with a gift card, wire transfer, credit or debit card, or cryptocurrency, contact the company or your bank right away. Tell them you paid a scammer and ask them to refund your money.
  • If you think it’s a scam, report it to the FTC. Notify the social networking site or app where you met the scammer, too.

###

#MA23-07:  Tennessee Attorney General’s Department of Consumer Affairs Warns of Romance Scams after FTC Releases New Data

You just read:

Tennessee Attorney General’s Department of Consumer Affairs Warns of Romance Scams after FTC Releases New Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.