Dawn LaCarte

Clinical Behavioral Health Expert, Dawn LaCarte, donates to the American Heart Association.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn LaCarte is a Clinical Behavioral Health Expert who is proud to donate to the American Heart Association in recognition of their hard work and dedication to improving heart health throughout the US.

While presenting the donation, Ms. LaCarte said, “I am happy to donate and be a part of the American Heart Association’s commitment to providing resources and support. In addition to my donation, I urge others to consider giving with money or time, as this organization truly makes a difference in many lives.”

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a nonprofit organization committed to helping people understand, prevent, and treat heart and other cardiovascular diseases. Founded in 1924, AHA aims to fight the number one killer in the United States, heart disease, by conducting medical research and creating public health education programs. Over time, the organization has invested an estimated 4 billion dollars into research for heart-related treatments.

Additionally, AHA provides information to help the public lead healthy lives through its bold goal of a 20 percent reduction in heart-disease deaths by 2030. The American Heart Association mission is, "To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives" With this in mind they are working hard to make sure society makes healthy choices that reduce the risk of diseases related to the heart.

The American Heart Association has conducted ground-breaking research on cardiovascular diseases and strokes since its establishment. They are also devoted to preventing these diseases through education, advocacy, and medical care for over 100 million Americans with heart conditions or stroke survivors. Last year alone, AHA saved millions of lives through CPR training courses offered through community programs. Most recently, they have been providing support by developing science-driven solutions that help address social issues caused by poverty. They include poor nutrition, which can lead to health issues like high blood pressure or diabetes without proper nutrition.

Dawn LaCarte is passionate about helping others; and this donation is just one of her many ways of giving back to society. In pursuit of her goal to help others, Ms. LaCarte has gone above and beyond her education to gain certifications in several fields related to social work. She holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Albany-SUNY and a Master's degree in Social Work. She has also obtained certifications in Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counseling, Clinical Interventionism, Life Coaching, Grief Education, and Usui Reiki Master Teacher.

Dawn LaCarte is a professional counseling, coaching, and consulting expert who has provided guidance and support to her clients for over two decades. Her passion for setting people toward improved mental health has earned her the esteemed title of a thought leader in addiction and other mental health solutions. She established LaCarte Coaching & Consulting to help individuals reach their maximum potential. Ms. Dawn uses evidence-based practices such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to make strides for better outcomes for those in need. Furthermore, she offers education and empowerment resources to give people the skills to be prepared for any environmental stressors they may encounter while making progress toward personal goals.