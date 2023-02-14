SB57 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 949.01 (6), 949.03 (intro.), (1m), (2), (3) and (4) and 949.05; to amend 949.035 (1), 949.04 (3), 949.06 (1) (intro.), 949.06 (3) (intro.), 949.08 (1), (1m) (a) and (2) (a) and (b) and 949.15 (1); and to create 949.01 (6) (b), 949.03 (2m), 949.05 (2m) and 949.06 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: providing victim compensation for damage to a building by means of fire or explosives. (FE)