SB62 in Sen: Representative Allen added as a cosponsor - 2023-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to repeal 121.15 (1) (a) 1. and 121.15 (1) (a) 2. to 5.; to renumber 121.15 (1) (a) 6.; to renumber and amend 121.15 (1) (a); and to create 121.15 (1) (a) 2. to 6. of the statutes; Relating to: the timing of equalization aid payments to school districts. (FE)