24th Annual Prestigious Call Center Industry Customer Service Awards Announcement

SQM has announced their 2022 Call Center Customer Service Industry Award winners! These awards will be presented at the 24th annual awards ceremony, May 18, 2023 in Coeur D’Alene Idaho. To view the award winners' complete list, head to SQM's Website! www.sqmgroup.com

SQM Group is excited to share that their 2022 Call Center Industry Customer Service award winners have been announced on their website.

SQM Group is excited to announce the Call Center of the Year Winner – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas”
— Mike Desmarais
COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1998, SQM Group’s Call Center Industry Customer Service Awards have recognized the top-performing call centers and employees for the first call
resolution, customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, and best practices.

The customer service awards are based on measuring, benchmarking, and tracking over 500 leading North American call centers annually. SQM conducts over 1 million surveys with customers who have called a call center and over 25,000 surveys
annually with employees who work in call centers.

SQM’s clients use mySQM™ Customer Service QA Software, a single platform that helps call centers to reduce costs and improve agent engagement and customer experience. Our customer service QA management software is specifically built for call centers and designed to measure, track, benchmark, and improve first-call resolution, customer service, quality assurance, and employee experience. Using this portal, call centers and individual agents can become world-class certified through post-call surveys, which let the customer be the judge of the service they received.

The software encompasses six Core Standard Features and six Personalized Intelligence™ Features. In addition, SQM offers a Free Demo of their software for call centers looking to improve their performance and for the chance at winning a Call Center Customer Service Industry Award in upcoming awards seasons.

SQM’s awards are considered the gold standard of great customer service achievement within the call center industry. Being recognized in the annual awards ceremony is an incredible opportunity for call centers across North America. SQM’s awards recognize call centers, leaders, supervisors, and agents who have performed at a world-class level of customer service.

SQM would like to recognize the following Call Center Customer Service Industry Award Winners for 2022:

- Call Center of the Year Winner: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

The criteria are that the call center needs to have 100 or more agents. In addition, it is based on having the highest combined First Call Resolution rate and the agent’s overall satisfaction working in the call center rating.

- Best Performing Small - to Mid-Sized Call Center Award: Security Health Plan

The criteria are that the call center needs to have between 25 to 99 agents. In addition, it is based on having the highest combined First Call Resolution rate and the agent’s overall satisfaction working in the call center rating.

For a complete listing of the customer service award winners and finalists before the awards ceremony, visit SQM’s Award Winners page. To find out who won the Agent CX Improvement awards, Supervisor of the Year, Agent of the year, and many other awards join SQM for their 24th annual awards ceremony and CX best practices conference on May 17th and 18th, 2023, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

