Shuttle XH610 Barebones for Small, Powerful, Expandable Computing

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc.’s new XH610 offers 12th generation computing with socket LGA1700 contact performance in a robust, steel, 3-liter slim XPC chassis. The XH610 is efficient and flexible, perfect for video walls, POS servers, surveillance/security capture; digital signage; advanced gaming, and other demanding applications.

“Our new XH610 offers 12th Generation desktop performance, but in a form factor slightly larger than a good book,” said Tosh Akhgar, director, sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group., “If you are tired of a cluttered desk with a bulky PC, modernize your workspace with this new series. The PC is mountable behind monitors or sit stylish on the workspace.”

The new XH610 unleashes the Intel® 12th generation Alder Lake-S platform (i9/i7/i5/i3) integrated with Intel UHD graphics for 4K UHD resolution. This combination creates rich, brilliant, fast-moving, captivating video and static images.

Flexible storage expansion options include two 2.5” HDD/SDD and a slim ODD, or three 2.5” HDD/SDD storage drives. It also supports a 3.5” HDD for increased storage with an optional PHD4 accessory. It has up to 64GB (32GBx2) superfast DDR4-3200 memory speeds to hand high computing loads effortlessly.

Despite its small size, the XH610 supports up to five additional COM ports; one M.2. 2280M slot, which supports NVMe/PCIe or SATA based storage drives for greater flexibility.

The XH610 provides 4xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, 4xUSB 2.0, and native dual video output using HDMI and DisplayPort. Additionally, a dual LAN configuration; one standard Intel® Gigabit LAN controller; and one high speed Intel® 2.5 Gigabit LAN is included to provide high-speed data transfer capability for better networking integration. It also features Shuttle’s exclusive cooling system with smart fan design; clever ventilation allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation in a wide range of industrial or restaurant applications.

The XH610 supports Windows® 11 and is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or its ecommerce / distribution partners as a barebone or complete system, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and barebones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Contact:
Nancy Napurski
Lionheart Communications
585-967-3348
nnapurski@lionheartpr.com

