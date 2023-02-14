First Quantum Announces $450 Million Partial Redemption of 2024 Notes

/EIN News/ -- (In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX:FM) today announced that it intends to issue a notice of partial redemption on February 15, 2023 for $450 million of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due March 2024 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AP02; CUSIP 335934AP0; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAH19; CUSIP C3535CAH1) (the “2024 Notes”) to be redeemed on February 25, 2023.

As will be specified in the notice of partial redemption relating to the redemption of the 2024 Notes, the portion of the outstanding 2024 Notes to be redeemed will be redeemed on a lottery drawing basis at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and will be paid to holders of record selected by lot and notified by the Depositary Trust Company (DTC) to such holders in accordance with DTC’s rules and procedures. The aggregate principal amount outstanding following such partial redemption of the 2024 Notes will be $400 million.

The information in this announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2024 Notes, or an offer (or a solicitation of an offer) to purchase or to sell the remaining 2024 Notes or any other securities.

DTC shall inform its participants in accordance with its own rules and procedures. DTC’s participants may act as custodians/intermediaries for Noteholders who will distribute the notice to their clients in accordance with their own service level agreements.

For further information, the Noteholders should contact DTC or alternatively their service provider (i.e. custodian) who in turn should follow up with DTC for more information.

