Update Regarding Freddie Mac’s Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) said today that it will reschedule its previously announced plan to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company’s previously announced call for media and concurrent webcast also will be rescheduled. A new reporting and media call/webcast date has not been announced.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

