Armstrong World Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.254 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on Mar. 16, 2023, to shareholders on record as of the close of business on Mar. 2, 2023.

The declaration and payment of future dividends and capital allocations will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be dependent upon, among other things, the company's financial position, results of operations and cash flow.

About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has nearly 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Contacts
Investors:          Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:   Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
     

