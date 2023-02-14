Submit Release
NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $72.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, which compares to $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $60.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $72.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which compares to $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $63.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $292.9 million or $3.39 per diluted share, which compares to $231.1 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the year was $291.6 million or $3.39 per diluted share, which compares to $236.8 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “The fourth quarter capped another year of standout success for National MI. In 2022, we delivered strong operating performance, generated significant NIW volume and growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and achieved record profitability and an 18.4% return on equity. We continued to manage with discipline and a focus on through-the-cycle performance, and looking forward, we’re well-positioned to continue to serve our customers and their borrowers, support our talented team, and deliver sustained performance and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Selected fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $184.0 billion, compared to $179.2 billion at the end of the third quarter and $152.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Net premiums earned were $119.6 million, compared to $118.3 million in the third quarter and $113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $26.7 million, compared to $27.1 million in the third quarter and $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.4 million, compared to a benefit of $3.4 million in the third quarter and a benefit of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Shareholders’ equity was $1.6 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $19.31. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $21.76, up 4% compared to $20.85 in the third quarter and 19% compared to $18.23 in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 18.6%, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter and 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021

  • At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.4 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.2 billion

    Quarter
Ended		 Quarter
Ended		 Quarter
Ended		 Change (1) Change (1)
    12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Q/Q Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 184.0   $ 179.2   $ 152.3   3 % 21 %
New Insurance Written - NIW          
  Monthly premium   10.5     16.7     17.0   (37 )% (38 )%
  Single premium   0.3     0.6     1.4   (52 )% (80 )%
  Total (2)   10.7     17.2     18.3   (38 )% (42 )%
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts)
Net Premiums Earned   119.6     118.3     113.9   1 % 5 %
Insurance Claims and Claim (Benefits) Expenses   3.4     (3.4 )   (0.5 ) (202 )% (790 )%
Underwriting and Operating Expenses   26.7     27.1     38.8   (2 )% (31 )%
Net Income   72.9     76.8     60.5   (5 )% 21 %
Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (3)   21.76     20.85     18.23   4 % 19 %
Loss Ratio   2.9 %   (2.9) %   (0.4 )%    
Expense Ratio   22.3 %   22.9 %   34.1 %    

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.
(3) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, February 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S., or (412) 317-0664 internationally, by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "perceive," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies (including rising interest rates and inflation) and investment results or other conditions that affect the U.S. housing market or the U.S. markets for home mortgages, mortgage insurance, reinsurance and credit risk transfer markets, including the risk related to geopolitical instability, inflation, an economic downturn (including any decline in home prices) or recession, and their impacts on our business, operations and personnel; changes in the charters, business practices, policy, pricing or priorities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs), which may include decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; or changes in the direction of housing policy objectives of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”), such as the FHFA's priority to increase the accessibility to and affordability of homeownership for low-and-moderate income borrowers and underrepresented communities; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (“PMIERs”) and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers such as the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning "Qualified Mortgage" and "Qualified Residential Mortgage"; U.S. federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential legal and regulatory claims, investigations, actions, audits or inquiries that could result in adverse judgements, settlements, fines or other reliefs that could require significant expenditures or have other negative effects on our business; uncertainty relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus and its variants or the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third-parties to contain the spread of COVID-19, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and our business, operations and personnel; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the equity, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; lenders, the GSEs, or other market participants seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; climate risk and efforts to manage or regulate climate risk by government agencies could affect our business and operations; potential adverse impacts arising from the occurrence of any man-made disasters or public health emergencies, including pandemics; the inability of our counter-parties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risks these systems, products or services may fail to operate as expected or planned, or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks (including the exposure of our confidential customer and other confidential information); and ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) and enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. Furthermore, all unexercised warrants expired in April 2022 and, as such, no change in fair value will be recognized in future reporting periods. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.

(5) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these unrealized gains or losses.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues              
Net premiums earned $ 119,584     $ 113,933     $ 475,266     $ 444,294  
Net investment income   13,341       10,045       46,406       38,072  
Net realized investment gains   6       714       481       729  
Other revenues   176       380       1,192       1,977  
Total revenues   133,107       125,072       523,345       485,072  
Expenses              
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)   3,450       (500 )     (3,594 )     12,305  
Underwriting and operating expenses   26,711       38,843       117,490       142,303  
Service expenses   131       650       1,094       2,509  
Interest expense   8,035       8,029       32,163       31,796  
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability         (112 )     (1,113 )     (566 )
Total expenses   38,327       46,910       146,040       188,347  
               
Income before income taxes   94,780       78,162       377,305       296,725  
Income tax expense   21,840       17,639       84,403       65,595  
Net income $ 72,940     $ 60,523     $ 292,902     $ 231,130  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.87     $ 0.71     $ 3.45     $ 2.70  
Diluted $ 0.86     $ 0.69     $ 3.39     $ 2.65  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   83,592       85,757       84,921       85,620  
Diluted   84,809       87,117       85,999       86,885  
               
Loss ratio(1)   2.9 %     (0.4 )%     (0.8 )%     2.8 %
Expense ratio(2)   22.3 %     34.1 %     24.7 %     32.0 %
Combined ratio (3)   25.2 %     33.7 %     24.0 %     34.8 %
               
Net income $ 72,940     $ 60,523     $ 292,902     $ 231,130  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:              
Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $4,505 and $(4,601) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(54,608) and $(13,768) for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively   16,948       (17,307 )     (205,428 )     (51,795 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized gains included in net income, net of tax expense of $1 and $150 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $101 and $153 for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively   (5 )     (564 )     (380 )     (576 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   16,943       (17,871 )     (205,808 )     (52,371 )
Comprehensive income $ 89,883     $ 42,652     $ 87,094     $ 178,759  

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,352,747 and $2,078,773 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 2,099,389     $ 2,085,931
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,176 and $3,165 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)   44,426       76,646
Premiums receivable   69,680       60,358
Accrued investment income   14,144       11,900
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net   58,564       59,584
Software and equipment, net   31,930       32,047
Intangible assets and goodwill   3,634       3,634
Reinsurance recoverable   21,587       20,320
Prepaid federal income taxes (1)   154,409       89,244
Other assets (1) (2)   18,267       10,917
Total assets $ 2,516,030     $ 2,450,581
       
Liabilities      
Debt $ 396,051     $ 394,623
Unearned premiums   123,035       139,237
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   74,576       72,000
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses   99,836       103,551
Reinsurance funds withheld   2,674       5,601
Warrant liability, at fair value         2,363
Deferred tax liability, net   193,859       164,175
Other liabilities   12,272       3,245
Total liabilities   902,303       884,795
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 86,472,742 shares issued and 83,549,879 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 85,792,849 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)   865       858
Additional paid-in capital   972,717       955,302
Treasury stock, at cost: 2,922,863 and 0 common shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   (56,575 )    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (204,323 )     1,485
Retained earnings   901,043       608,141
Total shareholders' equity   1,613,727       1,565,786
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,516,030     $ 2,450,581

(1) "Prepaid federal income taxes" have been reclassified from "Other assets" in the prior period.
(2) "Prepaid expenses" and "Prepaid reinsurance premiums" have been reclassified as "Other assets" in the prior period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited)
  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  12/31/2022   9/30/2022   12/31/2021   12/31/2022   12/31/2021
As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                  
Net premiums earned $ 119,584     $ 118,317     $ 113,933     $ 475,266     $ 444,294  
Net investment income   13,341       11,945       10,045       46,406       38,072  
Net realized investment gains   6       14       714       481       729  
Other revenues   176       301       380       1,192       1,977  
Total revenues   133,107       130,577       125,072       523,345       485,072  
Expenses                  
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)   3,450       (3,389 )     (500 )     (3,594 )     12,305  
Underwriting and operating expenses   26,711       27,144       38,843       117,490       142,303  
Service expenses   131       197       650       1,094       2,509  
Interest expense   8,035       8,036       8,029       32,163       31,796  
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability               (112 )     (1,113 )     (566 )
Total expenses   38,327       31,988       46,910       146,040       188,347  
                   
Income before income taxes   94,780       98,589       78,162       377,305       296,725  
Income tax expense   21,840       21,751       17,639       84,403       65,595  
Net income $ 72,940     $ 76,838     $ 60,523     $ 292,902     $ 231,130  
                   
Adjustments:                  
Net realized investment gains   (6 )     (14 )     (714 )     (481 )     (729 )
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability               (112 )     (1,113 )     (566 )
Capital markets transaction costs               1,505       205       3,979  
Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items               2,540             3,829  
Adjusted income before taxes   94,774       98,575       81,381       375,916       303,238  
                   
Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (1)   (1 )     (3 )     251       (58 )     806  
Adjusted net income $ 72,935     $ 76,827     $ 63,491     $ 291,571     $ 236,837  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   84,809       85,485       87,117       85,999       86,885  
                   
Diluted EPS $ 0.86     $ 0.90     $ 0.69     $ 3.39     $ 2.65  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.86     $ 0.90     $ 0.73     $ 3.39     $ 2.73  
                   
Return-on-equity   18.6 %     20.1 %     15.7 %     18.4 %     15.7 %
Adjusted return-on-equity   18.6 %     20.1 %     16.5 %     18.3 %     16.1 %
                   
Expense ratio (2)   22.3 %     22.9 %     34.1 %     24.7 %     32.0 %
Adjusted expense ratio (3)   22.3 %     22.9 %     30.5 %     24.7 %     30.3 %
                   
Combined ratio (4)   25.2 %     20.1 %     33.7 %     24.0 %     34.8 %
Adjusted combined ratio (5)   25.2 %     20.1 %     30.1 %     23.9 %     33.0 %
                   
Book value per share (6) $ 19.31     $ 18.21     $ 18.25          
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 21.76     $ 20.85     $ 18.23          

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction. Such non-deductible items include gains or losses from the change in the fair value of our warrant liability and certain costs incurred in connection with the CEO transition, which are limited under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding.
(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data   2022       2021  
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
  (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                      
Net premiums earned $ 119,584     $ 118,317     $ 120,870     $ 116,495     $ 113,933     $ 113,594  
Net investment income   13,341       11,945       10,921       10,199       10,045       9,831  
Net realized investment gains   6       14       53       408       714       3  
Other revenues   176       301       376       339       380       613  
Total revenues   133,107       130,577       132,220       127,441       125,072       124,041  
Expenses                      
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)   3,450       (3,389 )     (3,036 )     (619 )     (500 )     3,204  
Underwriting and operating expenses   26,711       27,144       30,700       32,935       38,843       34,669  
Service expenses   131       197       336       430       650       787  
Interest expense   8,035       8,036       8,051       8,041       8,029       7,930  
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability               (1,020 )     (93 )     (112 )      
Total expenses   38,327       31,988       35,031       40,694       46,910       46,590  
                       
Income before income taxes   94,780       98,589       97,189       86,747       78,162       77,451  
Income tax expense   21,840       21,751       21,745       19,067       17,639       17,258  
Net income $ 72,940     $ 76,838     $ 75,444     $ 67,680     $ 60,523     $ 60,193  
                       
Earnings per share                      
Basic $ 0.87     $ 0.91     $ 0.88     $ 0.79     $ 0.71     $ 0.70  
Diluted $ 0.86     $ 0.90     $ 0.86     $ 0.77     $ 0.69     $ 0.69  
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic   83,592       84,444       85,734       85,953       85,757       85,721  
Diluted   84,809       85,485       86,577       87,310       87,117       86,880  
                       
Other data                      
Loss Ratio (1)   2.9 %     (2.9 )%     (2.5 )%     (0.5 )%     (0.4 )%     2.8 %
Expense Ratio (2)   22.3 %     22.9 %     25.4 %     28.3 %     34.1 %     30.5 %
Combined ratio (3)   25.2 %     20.1 %     22.9 %     27.7 %     33.7 %     33.3 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
  ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written $ 10,719     $ 17,239     $ 16,611     $ 14,165     $ 18,342     $ 18,084  
New risk written   2,797       4,616       4,386       3,721       4,786       4,640  
Insurance in force (IIF) (1)   183,968       179,173       168,639       158,877       152,343       143,618  
Risk in force (1)   47,648       46,259       43,260       40,522       38,661       36,253  
Policies in force (count) (1)   594,142       580,525       551,543       526,976       512,316       490,714  
Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 310     $ 309     $ 306     $ 301     $ 297     $ 293  
Coverage percentage (2)   25.9 %     25.8 %     25.7 %     25.5 %     25.4 %     25.2 %
Loans in default (count) (1)   4,449       4,096       4,271       5,238       6,227       7,670  
Default rate (1)   0.75 %     0.71 %     0.77 %     0.99 %     1.22 %     1.56 %
Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 323     $ 284     $ 295     $ 362     $ 435     $ 546  
Net premium yield (3)   0.26 %     0.27 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.31 %     0.32 %
Earnings from cancellations $ 1.5     $ 1.8     $ 2.2     $ 2.9     $ 5.1     $ 7.7  
Annual persistency (4)   83.5 %     80.1 %     76.0 %     71.5 %     63.8 %     58.1 %
Quarterly run-off (5)   3.3 %     4.0 %     4.3 %     5.0 %     6.7 %     8.1 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.
(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 10,451   $ 16,676   $ 15,695   $ 13,094   $ 16,972   $ 16,861
Single   268     563     916     1,071     1,370     1,223
Primary $ 10,719   $ 17,239   $ 16,611   $ 14,165   $ 18,342   $ 18,084


Primary and pool IIF As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 163,903   $ 158,897   $ 148,488   $ 139,156   $ 133,104   $ 124,767
Single   20,065     20,276     20,151     19,721     19,239     18,851
Primary   183,968     179,173     168,639     158,877     152,343     143,618
                       
Pool   1,049     1,078     1,114     1,162     1,229     1,339
Total $ 185,017   $ 180,251   $ 169,753   $ 160,039   $ 153,572   $ 144,957
                                   

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, and 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction and 2022-3 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
  (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions                      
Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,617,169     $ 12,511,797     $ 9,040,944     $ 8,504,853     $ 8,194,604     $ 7,610,870  
Ceded premiums earned   (42,246 )     (42,265 )     (30,231 )     (29,005 )     (28,490 )     (28,366 )
Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits)   1,934       248       (403 )     (159 )     19       840  
Ceding commission earned   10,089       10,193       6,146       5,886       6,208       6,142  
Profit commission   22,314       23,899       17,778       16,723       16,142       15,191  
                       
The ILN Transactions (1)                      
Ceded premiums $ (10,112 )   $ (10,730 )   $ (10,132 )   $ (10,939 )   $ (11,344 )   $ (10,390 )
                       
The XOL Transactions                      
Ceded premiums $ (6,199 )   $ (4,808 )   $ (2,907 )   $     $     $  

(1) Effective March 25, 2022 and April 25, 2022, NMIC exercised its optional clean-up call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd., respectively. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd. thereafter.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  ($ In Millions)
>= 760 $ 5,574   $ 6,815   $ 8,032   $ 26,751   $ 40,408
740-759   1,902     3,663     3,115     10,853     15,927
720-739   1,564     2,751     2,833     8,308     12,511
700-719   918     2,245     2,196     6,452     8,450
680-699   638     1,477     1,653     4,636     5,792
<=679   123     288     514     1,734     2,486
Total $ 10,719   $ 17,239   $ 18,342   $ 58,734   $ 85,574
Weighted average FICO   756     748     748     750     752


Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 646     $ 1,610     $ 1,569     $ 5,199     $ 8,153  
90.01% to 95.00%   5,325       9,398       8,879       30,031       38,215  
85.01% to 90.00%   3,492       4,505       5,583       16,637       24,655  
85.00% and below   1,256       1,726       2,311       6,867       14,551  
Total $ 10,719     $ 17,239     $ 18,342     $ 58,734     $ 85,574  
Weighted average LTV   92.0 %     92.6 %     91.9 %     92.2 %     91.4 %


Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
Purchase $ 10,500   $ 16,944   $ 17,097   $ 57,045   $ 70,318
Refinance   219     295     1,245     1,689     15,256
Total $ 10,719   $ 17,239   $ 18,342   $ 58,734   $ 85,574

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of December 31, 2022.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2022
  IIF   RIF
  (In Millions)
December 31, 2022 $ 56,579   $ 14,965
2021   72,766     18,642
2020   34,656     8,860
2019   9,194     2,423
2018   3,579     923
2017 and before   7,194     1,835
Total $ 183,968   $ 47,648

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 89,554   $ 87,152   $ 76,449
740-759   32,691     31,770     26,219
720-739   25,910     25,089     21,356
700-719   18,245     17,852     14,401
680-699   12,480     12,185     9,654
<=679   5,088     5,125     4,264
Total $ 183,968   $ 179,173   $ 152,343


Primary RIF by FICO As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 22,834   $ 22,125   $ 19,125
740-759   8,556     8,298     6,707
720-739   6,807     6,574     5,497
700-719   4,859     4,747     3,771
680-699   3,305     3,223     2,511
<=679   1,287     1,292     1,050
Total $ 47,648   $ 46,259   $ 38,661


Primary IIF by LTV As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 17,577   $ 17,269   $ 14,058
90.01% to 95.00%   87,354     84,396     68,537
85.01% to 90.00%   55,075     53,456     46,971
85.00% and below   23,962     24,052     22,777
Total $ 183,968   $ 179,173   $ 152,343


Primary RIF by LTV As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 5,408   $ 5,308   $ 4,230
90.01% to 95.00%   25,797     24,921     20,210
85.01% to 90.00%   13,584     13,167     11,533
85.00% and below   2,859     2,863     2,688
Total $ 47,648   $ 46,259   $ 38,661


Primary RIF by Loan Type As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
           
Fixed 99 %   99 %   99 %
Adjustable rate mortgages:          
Less than five years          
Five years and longer 1     1     1  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period $ 179,173     $ 168,639     $ 143,618  
NIW   10,719       17,239       18,342  
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions   (5,924 )     (6,705 )     (9,617 )
IIF, end of period $ 183,968     $ 179,173     $ 152,343  

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the dates indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
California 10.6 %   10.7 %   10.4 %
Texas 8.7     8.7     9.7  
Florida 8.2     8.2     8.6  
Virginia 4.1     4.2     4.7  
Georgia 4.1     4.1     3.8  
Illinois 3.9     4.0     3.6  
Washington 3.9     3.9     3.7  
Colorado 3.5     3.5     3.8  
Pennsylvania 3.4     3.4     3.3  
Maryland 3.4     3.4     3.7  
Total 53.8 %   54.1 %   55.3 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of December 31, 2022.

  As of December 31, 2022
Book
year		 Original
Insurance
Written		   Remaining
Insurance in
Force		   %
Remaining
of Original Insurance		   Policies
Ever in
Force		   Number of
Policies in
Force		   Number
of Loans
in
Default		   # of
Claims
Paid		   Incurred
Loss Ratio (Inception
to Date) (1) 		  Cumulative Default
Rate (2) 		  Current default
rate (3)
  ($ Values in Millions)    
2013 $ 162   $ 5   3 %   655   34     1   0.2 %   0.2 %   %
2014   3,451     206   6 %   14,786   1,285   30   51   4.0 %   0.5 %   2.3 %
2015   12,422     1,226   10 %   52,548   6,839   135   126   2.7 %   0.5 %   2.0 %
2016   21,187     2,668   13 %   83,626   13,938   277   146   2.1 %   0.5 %   2.0 %
2017   21,582     3,089   14 %   85,897   16,409   487   121   2.8 %   0.7 %   3.0 %
2018   27,295     3,579   13 %   104,043   18,355   611   106   4.8 %   0.7 %   3.3 %
2019   45,141     9,194   20 %   148,423   38,580   646   30   5.1 %   0.5 %   1.7 %
2020   62,702     34,656   55 %   186,174   112,845   628   4   3.2 %   0.3 %   0.6 %
2021   85,574     72,766   85 %   257,972   227,124   1,323   3   6.5 %   0.5 %   0.6 %
2022   58,734     56,579   96 %   163,281   158,733   312     11.8 %   0.2 %   0.2 %
Total $ 338,250   $ 183,968       1,097,405   594,142   4,449   588            

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits).

  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $ 94,944     $ 104,604     $ 103,551     $ 90,567  
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)   (19,755 )     (20,420 )     (20,320 )     (17,608 )
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables   75,189       84,184       83,231       72,959  
               
Add claims incurred:              
Claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred:              
Current year (2)   17,033       4,159       45,168       23,433  
Prior years (3)   (13,583 )     (4,659 )     (48,762 )     (11,128 )
Total claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred   3,450       (500 )     (3,594 )     12,305  
               
Less claims paid:              
Claims and claim expenses paid:              
Current year (2)   1       1       74       16  
Prior years (3)   389       452       1,314       2,017  
Total claims and claim expenses paid   390       453       1,388       2,033  
               
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables   78,249       83,231       78,249       83,231  
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)   21,587       20,320       21,587       20,320  
Ending balance $ 99,836     $ 103,551     $ 99,836     $ 103,551  

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $39.9 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2022, $18.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2021.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $42.5 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2022, $6.3 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Beginning default inventory 4,096     7,670     6,227     12,209  
Plus: new defaults 1,639     1,244     5,225     5,730  
Less: cures (1,262 )   (2,664 )   (6,916 )   (11,626 )
Less: claims paid (22 )   (23 )   (81 )   (82 )
Less: claims denied (2 )       (6 )   (4 )
Ending default inventory 4,449     6,227     4,449     6,227  

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1)   22       23       81       82  
Total amount paid for claims $ 492     $ 572     $ 1,741     $ 2,554  
Average amount paid per claim $ 22     $ 25     $ 21     $ 31  
Severity (2)   60 %     53 %     49 %     59 %

(1) Count includes 11 and 30 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and five and 15 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2022   As of December 31, 2021
  (In Thousands)
Case (1) $ 20.8   $ 15.3
IBNR (1) (2)   1.6     1.3
Total $ 22.4   $ 16.6

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.

  As of
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (In Thousands)
Available Assets $ 2,378,627   $ 2,275,487   $ 2,041,193
Risk-Based Required Assets   1,203,708     1,172,581     1,186,272

Primary Logo

