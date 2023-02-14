BlackLine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



"BlackLine reported solid financial results this quarter, as we continued to deliver against our goal of driving profitable growth," said Marc Huffman, CEO of BlackLine. "Further, we recently announced innovative new solutions and expanded programs to support our customers as they continue on their digital transformation journeys. As we look ahead, we remain confident in our long-term strategy, market leadership and competitive positioning."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total GAAP revenues of $140.0 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $11.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $25.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow of $25.8 million, an increase of 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Free cash flow of $20.3 million, an increase of 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total GAAP revenues of $522.9 million, an increase of 23% from 2021.

GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $29.4 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $46.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow of $56.0 million, a decrease of 30% from 2021.

Free cash flow of $25.7 million, a decrease of 54% from 2021.

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Added 128 net new customers in the fourth quarter for a total of 4,188 customers at December 31, 2022.

Expanded the company’s user base to 366,522 at December 31, 2022.

Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 107% at December 31, 2022.

Hosted BlackLine's 15th annual customer conference, BeyondTheBlack, unveiling new innovation including: Financial Reporting Analytics, BlackLine Accounting Studio, and a Microsoft Dynamics 365 connector, while expanding BlackLine's Modern Accounting Playbook to Cash Application.

Named to the first annual TrustRadius Best Software list.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review. Financial results will not be final until BlackLine files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about BlackLine’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2023

Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $139 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $13 million, or $0.15 to $0.17 per share on 74.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023

Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $586 million to $596 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $66 million to $70 million, or $0.89 to $0.94 per share on 74.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share does not include the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount, and the loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. Reconciliations of non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, or net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share, are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability and complexity of the charges excluded from non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share. The company expects the variability of the above changes could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share.

Quarterly Conference Call

BlackLine, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A live audio webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com. Participants can pre-register for the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com for 12 months. BlackLine has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release and the conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release and quarterly conference call include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BlackLine’s future financial and operational performance, including, without limitation, GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2023, our expectations for our business, including the demand environment, BlackLine’s addressable market, market position and pipeline, our international growth, our relationships with our customers and partners, including opportunities to expand those relationships.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon BlackLine’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the company’s ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the company’s ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; the company’s ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; the company’s ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; the success of the company’s strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of the company’s security measures; a disruption in the company’s hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in the company’s solution; the loss of any key employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governments and private industry; continued strong demand for the company’s software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America; the company’s ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors; changes in the proportion of the company’s customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; the company’s ability to expand its enterprise and mid-market sales teams and effectively manage its sales forces and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in our financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect the company’s intellectual property; the company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that the company’s security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters including the effects of climate change; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All of the information in this press release is subject to completion of our quarterly review process.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on February 14, 2023 certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as “non-GAAP financial measures,” which include (i) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, (iv) non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. (v) diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share, and (v) free cash flow.

BlackLine’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating BlackLine’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items BlackLine excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP revenues less GAAP cost of revenue adjusted for the amortization of acquired developed technology, transaction-related costs (including, but not limited to, accounting, legal, and advisory fees related to the transaction, as well as transaction-related retention bonuses) and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of gross margin between periods.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses include (a) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, (b) non-GAAP research and development expense and (c) non-GAAP general and administrative expense. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is defined as GAAP sales and marketing expense adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs and impairment of cloud computing implementation costs. Non-GAAP research and development expense is defined as GAAP research and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation and transaction-related costs. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is defined as GAAP general and administrative expense as adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, legal settlement costs and impairment of cloud computing implementation costs. BlackLine believes that presenting each of the non-GAAP operating expenses is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain cash and non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of operating expenses between periods.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, impairment of cloud computing implementation costs and restructuring costs. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the company’s acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of loss from operations between all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and Diluted Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine is defined as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine adjusted for the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, legal settlement gains or costs, impairment of cloud computing implementation costs, restructuring costs, adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount, and loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share includes the adjustment for shares resulting from the elimination of stock-based compensation. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the company’s acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of net loss between all periods presented.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less cash flows used to purchase property and equipment, financed and otherwise, capitalized software development, and intangible assets. BlackLine believes that presenting free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure of the company’s liquidity used by management to evaluate the amount of cash generated by the company’s business including the impact of purchases of property and equipment and cost of capitalized software development.

Use of Operating Metrics

BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on February 14, 2023 certain operating metrics, including (i) number of customers, (ii) number of users and (iii) dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which BlackLine uses to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These operating metrics exclude the impact of certain Runbook licensed customers and users who are on perpetual license agreements and did not have an active subscription agreement with BlackLine as of December 31, 2022.

Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention Rate. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period. Implied monthly subscription and support revenue is defined as the total amount of minimum subscription and support revenue contractually committed to, under each of BlackLine’s customer agreements over the entire term of the agreement, divided by the number of months in the term of the agreement. BlackLine believes that dollar-based net revenue retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and the company’s ability to retain and grow its relationships with existing customers over time.

Number of Customers. A customer is defined as a company that contributes to our subscription and support revenue as of the measurement date. In situations where an organization has multiple subsidiaries or divisions, each entity that is invoiced as a separate entity is treated as a separate customer. In an instance where an existing customer requests its invoice be divided for the sole purpose of restructuring its internal billing arrangement without any incremental increase in revenue, such customer continues to be treated as a single customer. BlackLine believes that its ability to expand its customer base is an indicator of the company’s market penetration and the growth of its business.

Number of Users. Historically, BlackLine’s products were priced based on the number of users of its platform. Over time, the company has begun to sell an increasing number of non-user based products with fixed or transaction-based pricing. For this reason, we believe the growth in the number of total users is less correlated to the growth of the business overall.

BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,968 $ 539,739 Marketable securities 874,083 658,964 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses 150,858 125,130 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,658 23,855 Total current assets 1,249,567 1,347,688 Capitalized software development costs, net 32,070 23,547 Property and equipment, net 19,811 16,321 Intangible assets, net 90,864 36,195 Goodwill 443,861 289,710 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,708 16,264 Other assets 92,775 87,853 Total assets $ 1,943,656 $ 1,817,578 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,964 $ 7,471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,600 50,930 Deferred revenue, current 279,325 242,429 Finance lease liabilities, current 989 373 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,943 4,936 Contingent consideration, current 8,000 16,438 Total current liabilities 367,821 322,577 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 785 824 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 9,292 13,248 Convertible senior notes, net 1,384,306 1,114,239 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 33,549 4,294 Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,568 8,175 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 343 362 Other long-term liabilities 6,229 124 Total liabilities 1,807,893 1,463,843 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 23,895 28,699 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 600 590 Additional paid-in capital 385,709 625,883 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,472 ) 298 Accumulated deficit (272,969 ) (301,735 ) Total stockholders' equity 111,868 325,036 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 1,943,656 $ 1,817,578





BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Subscription and support $ 130,898 $ 108,884 $ 491,187 $ 398,633 Professional services 9,059 6,442 31,751 27,073 Total revenues 139,957 115,326 522,938 425,706 Cost of revenues Subscription and support 26,637 21,439 102,132 71,979 Professional services 6,726 6,533 27,253 25,892 Total cost of revenues 33,363 27,972 129,385 97,871 Gross profit 106,594 87,354 393,553 327,835 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 66,295 56,210 256,862 202,620 Research and development 28,022 20,711 108,893 77,322 General and administrative 5,158 26,621 80,155 86,507 Restructuring costs 3,841 — 3,841 — Total operating expenses 103,316 103,542 449,751 366,449 Income (loss) from operations 3,278 (16,188 ) (56,198 ) (38,614 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 8,017 288 14,637 700 Interest expense (1,464 ) (16,363 ) (5,850 ) (62,945 ) Other income (expense), net 6,553 (16,075 ) 8,787 (62,245 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,831 (32,263 ) (47,411 ) (100,859 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (668 ) 213 (13,520 ) 135 Net income (loss) 10,499 (32,476 ) (33,891 ) (100,994 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 99 (177 ) (369 ) (910 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (904 ) 4,711 (4,131 ) 15,077 Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 11,304 $ (37,010 ) $ (29,391 ) $ (115,161 ) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 0.19 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.97 ) Shares used to calculate basic net income (loss) per share 59,888 58,810 59,539 58,351 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 0.18 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.97 ) Shares used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share1 71,283 58,810 59,539 58,351

1Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, the Company prospectively utilized the if-converted method to calculate the impact of convertible instruments on diluted earnings per share. Under this accounting standard, the EPS calculation adds back the convertible loan interest expense to net income in the numerator and adds back 10.3 million shares underlying our convertible notes to the diluted shares in the denominator, unless the result would be antidilutive. In accordance with the adoption of ASU 2020-06 and using the modified retrospective method, prior period amounts have not been adjusted.

BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 11,304 $ (37,010 ) $ (29,391 ) $ (115,161 ) Net income (loss) and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (805 ) 4,534 (4,500 ) 14,167 Net income (loss) 10,499 (32,476 ) (33,891 ) (100,994 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,830 6,953 42,816 27,128 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (21,017 ) 668 (35,130 ) (2,758 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,392 16,266 5,511 55,538 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — — — 7,012 Stock-based compensation 18,474 17,081 75,884 65,870 Noncash lease expense 1,407 1,126 5,593 4,513 (Accretion) amortization of purchase discounts on marketable securities, net (5,548 ) 164 (8,874 ) 6 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (7 ) (366 ) (1,470 ) 112 Deferred income taxes 291 (857 ) (14,404 ) (817 ) Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 30 (45 ) 115 (100 ) Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs 5,330 — 5,330 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisition: Accounts receivable (41,354 ) (19,691 ) (23,033 ) (14,255 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,180 ) (5,602 ) 1,059 (3,956 ) Other assets (3,757 ) (8,896 ) (10,112 ) (22,505 ) Accounts payable 8,947 4,982 4,376 3,997 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,505 11,211 5,893 14,876 Deferred revenue 34,098 32,907 36,646 51,579 Operating lease liabilities (1,620 ) (1,299 ) (6,949 ) (5,153 ) Lease incentive receipts 159 — 812 — Other long-term liabilities 1,275 — 5,841 — Net cash provided by operating activities 25,754 22,126 56,013 80,093 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (428,137 ) (72,977 ) (1,599,945 ) (1,180,885 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 416,500 213,000 1,392,250 697,209 Capitalized software development costs (4,256 ) (3,296 ) (19,208 ) (14,536 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,232 ) (3,532 ) (10,974 ) (8,729 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (157,738 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,125 ) 133,195 (395,615 ) (506,941 ) Cash flows from financing activities Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest — 2,171 — 2,171 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — — 1,128,794 Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes — — — (432,230 ) Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — — — (102,350 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (239 ) (37 ) (619 ) (37 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,018 3,749 4,687 11,428 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,530 3,823 6,996 9,020 Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations (1,678 ) (4,358 ) (9,544 ) (17,007 ) Financed purchases of property and equipment — — (84 ) (549 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,631 5,348 1,436 599,240 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 215 (113 ) (618 ) (314 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,475 160,556 (338,784 ) 172,078 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 190,732 379,435 539,991 367,913 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 201,207 $ 539,991 $ 201,207 $ 539,991 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 200,968 $ 539,739 $ 200,968 $ 539,739 Restricted cash included within other assets at end of period 239 252 239 252 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 201,207 $ 539,991 $ 201,207 $ 539,991





BlackLine, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 106,594 $ 87,354 $ 393,553 $ 327,835 Amortization of acquired developed technology 3,010 675 11,315 2,685 Stock-based compensation 2,286 2,220 8,595 8,410 Transaction-related costs 357 — 1,355 — Total non-GAAP gross profit $ 112,247 $ 90,249 $ 414,818 $ 338,930 Gross margin 76.2 % 75.7 % 75.3 % 77.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.2 % 78.3 % 79.3 % 79.6 % Non-GAAP Operating Income: Operating income (loss) $ 3,278 $ (16,188 ) $ (56,198 ) $ (38,614 ) Amortization of intangible assets 5,181 2,049 19,731 10,479 Stock-based compensation 18,474 17,081 75,884 65,870 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (21,017 ) 668 (35,130 ) (2,758 ) Transaction-related costs 2,850 1,586 16,831 1,586 Legal settlement costs — — 1,709 — Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs 5,330 — 5,330 — Restructuring costs 3,841 — 3,841 — Total non-GAAP operating income $ 17,937 $ 5,196 $ 31,998 $ 36,563 Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to BlackLine, Inc.: Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 11,304 $ (37,010 ) $ (29,391 ) $ (115,161 ) Benefit from income taxes related to acquisitions (942 ) (552 ) (13,634 ) (961 ) Amortization of intangible assets 5,181 2,049 19,731 10,479 Stock-based compensation 18,417 17,028 75,576 65,723 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,392 16,266 5,511 55,538 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (21,017 ) 668 (35,130 ) (2,758 ) Transaction-related costs 2,850 1,586 16,831 1,586 Legal settlement costs — — 1,709 — Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs 5,330 — 5,330 — Restructuring costs 3,841 — 3,841 — Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest (904 ) 4,711 (4,131 ) 15,077 Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — 7,012 Total non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ 25,452 $ 4,746 $ 46,243 $ 36,535 Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share: Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $ 0.42 $ 0.08 $ 0.78 $ 0.63 Shares used to calculate basic non-GAAP net income per share 59,888 58,810 59,539 58,351 Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share: Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.58 Shares used to calculate diluted non-GAAP net income per share 73,277 62,472 72,974 62,473 Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense: Sales and marketing expense $ 66,295 $ 56,210 $ 256,862 $ 202,620 Amortization of intangible assets (1,693 ) (897 ) (6,505 ) (5,883 ) Stock-based compensation (5,691 ) (5,884 ) (26,310 ) (22,756 ) Transaction-related costs (240 ) — (2,399 ) — Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs (3,361 ) — (3,361 ) — Total non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 55,310 $ 49,429 $ 218,287 $ 173,981 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 28,022 $ 20,711 $ 108,893 $ 77,322 Stock-based compensation (3,828 ) (2,846 ) (14,382 ) (11,110 ) Transaction-related costs (2,079 ) — (7,797 ) — Total non-GAAP research and development expense $ 22,115 $ 17,865 $ 86,714 $ 66,212 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative expense $ 5,158 $ 26,621 $ 80,155 $ 86,507 Amortization of intangible assets (478 ) (477 ) (1,911 ) (1,911 ) Stock-based compensation (6,669 ) (6,131 ) (26,597 ) (23,594 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 21,017 (668 ) 35,130 2,758 Transaction-related costs (174 ) (1,586 ) (5,280 ) (1,586 ) Legal settlement costs — — (1,709 ) — Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs (1,969 ) — (1,969 ) — Total non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 16,885 $ 17,759 $ 77,819 $ 62,174 Total Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 94,310 $ 85,053 $ 382,820 $ 302,367 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,754 $ 22,126 $ 56,013 $ 80,093 Capitalized software development costs (4,256 ) (3,296 ) (19,208 ) (14,536 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,232 ) (3,532 ) (10,974 ) (8,729 ) Financed purchases of property and equipment — — (84 ) (549 ) Free cash flow $ 20,266 $ 15,298 $ 25,747 $ 56,279



