Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,856 in the last 365 days.

iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 12% to 19.3 Million -

- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Q2 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter (unless otherwise noted) 

  • Total revenue increased 12% to $19.3 million.
  • Gross profit increased 5% to $8.0 million, with gross margin of 41.4% compared to 44.1%.
  • Net loss attributable to iPower was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share.
  • As of December 31, 2022, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 42% to $8.2 million compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary 

“We generated double-digit revenue growth during our fiscal second quarter as we strategically leaned into sales and marketing to offload excess inventory that had built up in recent quarters,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “During the fiscal second quarter, our in-house products accounted for the majority of our revenue mix, demonstrating the consistent, strong demand for iPower’s products. We anticipate our continued investment in product development will ensure our product catalog is stocked with market-leading offerings to drive future growth and profitability.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Toward the end of the calendar year, the supply chain environment began to stabilize with freight and shipping costs returning to pre-covid levels. With an improved supply chain, we made the strategic decision to increase our marketing spend to significantly reduce our inventory. This ongoing effort will enable us to eliminate extra warehousing space and the higher cost associated with it. We expect these actions, coupled with continued revenue growth, will drive improvements to our bottom line in the quarters ahead.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 12% to $19.3 million compared to $17.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven by strong demand for iPower’s in-house product portfolio, including shelving, office and pet products, as well as hydroponic equipment.
         
Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $7.6 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 41.4% compared to 44.1% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by increased freight charges, as well as channel and product category mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter were $12.1 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built-up in prior quarters. iPower anticipates lower operating expenses going forward.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to improved working capital. Total debt as of December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown and improved working capital, iPower’s net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced 42% to $8.2 million compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call 

The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to discuss the results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
As of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022  
   
        December 31,   June 30,  
        2022     2022    
        (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets              
  Cash and cash equivalent   $ 3,997,125     $ 1,821,947    
  Accounts receivable, net     11,646,757       17,432,287    
  Inventories, net     23,258,161       30,433,766    
  Other receivable - related party     39,853       51,762    
  Prepayments and other current assets     3,714,473       5,444,463    
    Total current assets     42,656,369       55,184,225    
                   
Non-current assets              
  Right of use - non-current     9,161,836       10,453,282    
  Property and equipment, net     603,518       544,633    
  Deferred tax assets     849,579       -    
  Non-current prepayments     709,790       925,624    
  Goodwill     3,034,110       6,094,144    
  Investment in joint venture     36,057       43,385    
  Intangible assets, net     4,604,756       4,929,442    
  Other non-current assets     401,312       406,732    
    Total non-current assets     19,400,958       23,397,242    
                   
    Total assets   $ 62,057,327     $ 78,581,467    
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
  Accounts payable     12,109,715       9,533,408    
  Credit cards payble     223,039       807,687    
  Customer deposit     368,717       273,457    
  Other payables and accrued liabilities     2,070,567       5,915,220    
  Advance from shareholders     89,592       92,246    
  Investment payable     -       1,500,000    
  Lease liability - current     2,563,468       2,582,933    
  Long-term promissory note payable - current portion     1,977,502       1,879,065    
  Income taxes payable     290,946       299,563    
    Total current liabilities     19,693,546       22,883,579    
                   
Non-current liabilities              
  Long-term revolving loan payable, net     9,334,819       12,314,627    
  Long-term promissory note payable, net     881,445       1,781,705    
  Deferred tax liabilities     -       939,115    
  Lease liability - non-current     7,023,320       8,265,611    
                   
    Total non-current liabilities     17,239,584       23,301,058    
                   
    Total liabilities     36,933,130       46,184,637    
                   
Commitments and contingency     -       -    
                   
Stockholders' Equity              
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and            
    outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021     -       -    
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and              
    29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 29,573       29,573    
  Additional paid in capital     29,382,011       29,111,863    
  (Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings     (4,209,867 )     3,262,948    
  Non-controlling interest     (18,872 )     (13,232 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (58,648 )     5,678    
    Total equity     25,124,197       32,396,830    
                   
    Total liabilities and equity   $ 62,057,327     $ 78,581,467    
                   
                   



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
 
        For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Six Months Ended December 31,
        2022     2021     2022     2021  
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
REVENUES   $ 19,254,590     $ 17,125,663     $ 45,277,263     $ 34,492,428  
                             
TOTAL REVENUES     19,254,590       17,125,663       45,277,263       34,492,428  
                             
COST OF REVENUES     11,285,064       9,568,051       27,322,021       19,621,114  
                             
GROSS PROFIT     7,969,526       7,557,612       17,955,242       14,871,314  
                             
OPERATING EXPENSES:                        
  Selling and fulfillment     9,338,737       3,641,839       17,757,549       7,307,760  
  General and administrative     2,713,355       2,780,488       5,813,531       5,137,954  
  Impairment loss - goodwill     -       -       3,060,034       -  
    Total operating expenses     12,052,092       6,422,327       26,631,114       12,445,714  
                             
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     (4,082,566 )     1,135,285       (8,675,872 )     2,425,600  
                             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                        
  Interest expenses     (314,119 )     (75,112 )     (562,160 )     (75,112 )
  Other financing expenses     -       -       -       (9,000 )
  Loss on equity method investment     (3,938 )     -       (7,328 )     -  
  Other non-operating income     59,600       60,403       271,360       9,591  
    Total other expenses, net     (258,457 )     (14,709 )     (298,128 )     (74,521 )
                             
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (4,341,023 )     1,120,576       (8,974,000 )     2,351,079  
                             
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE     (1,047,749 )     322,715       (1,495,545 )     665,690  
NET (LOSS) INCOME     (3,293,274 )     797,861       (7,478,455 )     1,685,389  
                             
  Non-controlling interest     (2,835 )     -       (5,640 )     -  
                             
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.   $ (3,290,439 )   $ 797,861     $ (7,472,815 )   $ 1,685,389  
                             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                        
  Foreign currency translation adjustments     47,149       -       (64,326 )     -  
                             
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (3,243,290 )   $ 797,861     $ (7,537,141 )   $ 1,685,389  
                             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK                        
  Basic     29,742,620       26,491,103       29,687,878       26,487,816  
                             
  Diluted     29,742,620       26,491,103       29,687,878       26,487,816  
                             
(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE                        
  Basic   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.25 )   $ 0.06  
                             
  Diluted   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.25 )   $ 0.06  
                             
                             

Primary Logo

You just read:

iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.