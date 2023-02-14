It's Business as Usual This Snow Season in Japan. Here's the Best Places to Ski, According to Experts

After a slow start, Japan's ever-reliable winter season is now in full swing, with big snowfalls hammering resorts. Here's how things are playing out in some of the country's most popular resorts.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading Melbourne snowboards retailer Twelve Board Store, with tourists locked out of Japan for the better part of three years, this snow season has been especially hyped. Boasting remarkable snow conditions, friendly locals and great food, Japan is widely considered one of the best places in the world to go skiing. Here Twelve Board Store takes a look at the conditions at the top ski resorts and mountain villages.

Often referred to as the powder capital of the world, Niseko is probably the best-known ski spot in Japan. Known for epic conditions, Twelve Board Store says coverage is good, with most of the resort's main lifts spinning. According to a snow report released at the beginning of February, more than 700cm of accumulative snow has fallen this season, with 355cm snow depth at the peak and 145cm at the base. The forecast looks good, with plenty more snow on the horizon, so Twelve Board Store recommends ensuring snowboard gloves are at the ready.

Twelve Board Store says those who are looking for a snowy getaway that is less crowded than Niseko should check out Rusutsu. Located in Hokkaido, the resort is approximately a 30-minute drive from Niseko and offers well-groomed terrain as well as plenty of untouched trails and tree paths full of fresh powder. Twelve Board Store says Rusutsu could be the winner of the season, with 1082cm of accumulated snow so far, lifts open across all three of the main peaks and more snow on the forecast.

Hakuba Valley is an extensive ski area comprising 10 different snow resorts, making it a popular spot for international travellers, explains Twelve Board Store. After a slower start to the season, total snowfall accumulation across each of the resorts is on average 500cm, with all ski areas in the region now open and lots more snow on the way.

Before hitting the slopes, Twelve Board Store says it's a good idea to ensure all equipment, including snowboard boots, are up to scratch as the conditions in Japan are vastly different to those here in Australia. To shop for the best range of snowboards and equipment, visit Twelve Board Store online.

