New Technology Built by Journalists, Promises to Counter Media Job Losses by Improving Archaic Newsroom Workflows

At a time when journalists are expected to do more with less, Southern California-based software platform, Rolli, has launched the first and only Newsroom as a Service™ providing journalists with innovative newsgathering tools to help them quickly find vetted experts and news events.

This is why Rolli is a game-changer for the news industry:

ETHOS: Created by journalists for journalists

ABUNDANCE: The platform boasts over 5,000 vetted experts from reputable organizations and affiliations, and is growing quickly.

TOOLS: Pre-loaded local and national news planning calendar with relevant events, Expert Database, NewsDesk, and Audience Insights.

ACCESS: Levels the playing field for experts by favoring deep expertise over deep pockets.

DIVERSITY: Leads to increased diversity of experts quoted in the news

TRUST: Rolli uses a vigorous seven-step vetting and verification process for sources and keeps all journalist information private.

SPEED: Journalists have reported saving up to 20 hours per week by using Rolli.

COST: Free to journalists, for a limited time.

Rolli launched during the pandemic and has already helped journalists at over 300 local, national, and digital news outlets reduce time spent on finding credible sources while maintaining the highest journalistic reporting standards. Meanwhile, supporting the growing number of independent and freelance journalists who do not have access to robust newsroom tools and resources.

Founder quote:

“During my time as a Senior Producer at CNN, and visits to numerous newsrooms around the country, I witnessed firsthand the long and archaic process of finding and vetting sources to add to stories,” said Nick Toso, Founder of Rolli. “We created Rolli to make the lives of journalists and media professionals easier by helping them find the most specialized thought-leaders for their stories, while leveling the playing field for experts, ensuring that deep expertise is favored over deep pockets or expensive PR spin.”



About Rolli

Created for journalists by journalists, Rolli aggregates the top, leading experts and news events from thousands of sources, onto one platform without any PR spin, pitching, spam, or selling of journalists’ contact information. With a seven-step vetting process, sources are able to promptly provide quality contributions to journalists’ stories. Founded by former CNN Senior Producer and University of Southern California MBA, Nick Toso, the service aims to eliminate the pain points of a fast-paced newsroom and help improve the quality and depth of fast-based reporting. Follow us on Linkedin, Twitter at @Rolliapp, Facebook at Rolli, or visit us at rolliapp.com for more information and to keep up to date with company news.