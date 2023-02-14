Submit Release
Win Big in Boerne: Spring Stay and Play Sweepstakes

Big Kids Deserve a Spring Break Too

/EIN News/ -- Boerne, TX, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a chilly winter blast, it’s time to think about shedding the layers and planning a spring escape! Spring break isn’t just for kids in school. We can all use a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and take a moment to get outside, slow down, and appreciate our surroundings. A relaxing stint in the charming Hill Country town of Boerne, TX, will do the trick to clear the mind and boost the spirit. Have a blast with a group of girlfriends, travel with another couple, or make it a family outing and bring the kiddos along. The team at Visit Boerne has coordinated a can’t-miss trip to Boerne that you and your guests will be talking about for years to come. Enter to win this enticing stay-and-play package for four people.

Lodging: Two restful nights in a spacious room at Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne, a Hill Country-style hotel that serves complimentary breakfast daily and offers a sprawling pool.

Dining: Taste your way across Boerne with gift cards to The Dienger Trading Co., Bear Moon Bakery, Boerne Taco House, Blacksmith Grill, Salty & Sweet, and Dog & Pony Grill. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu at these local eateries.

Activities: Schedule a special workshop for your crew at Assemble Cocktail Workshop, a customized crafting experience at The Downtown DIY, and a session for your group of four with the hatter at J. Forks Hat Bar to design and create your own masterpieces to proudly wear and remember your trip to Boerne by. Take a step back in time and shop with a $200 gift card at Flashback Funtiques.

Drinks: Relax on the back patio while you sip on a variety of locally made brews with a full beer flight for each person in your bunch at Free Roam Brewing Co.

Are your bags packed yet? Enter online to win this fabulous travel opportunity. A winner will be selected on March 10, 2023. If you can’t wait that long, load up the car and head for the hills now for your next Boerne adventure.

