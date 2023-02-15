Passage Immigration Law Compels U.S. Government to Take Action on Delayed Immigration Cases

Passage’s use of mandamus lawsuits has resulted in life-changing outcomes for clients & a reputation as a leading immigration law firm in the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passage Immigration Law – the Portland, Oregon-based full-service law firm on a mission to enable people to achieve their full potential by living globally – is proud of its use of mandamus lawsuits to compel the U.S. government to take action on behalf of its clients’ immigration cases.

Politicians and academics alike have demonstrated that the U.S. immigration system is an enormous mess. Not only is navigating it time and resource intensive; the system can be mean-spirited and petitioners often encounter frustrating or incompetent actions taken by the federal government.

Enter Passage Immigration Law, one of the highest-ranked immigration law firms in the country. Dedicated to helping its clients successfully move through the immigration process, Passage has an extensive track record of working on complex immigration matters by using federal courts to compel the U.S. government to take action on behalf of numerous clients.

“Passage is known for working relentlessly for our clients, and filing mandamus lawsuits are a regular tool we use to achieve results for them,” said Erick Widman, Founder of Passage Immigration Law. “That’s because filing mandamus lawsuits in federal court is a way that can bring about a quick resolution for delayed cases, especially for ones that have been stuck as long as a year and sometimes even longer.”

Widman added, “All of us at Passage are proud of our work in this area and the fast results we achieve for clients we’ve helped through the immigration process. After we file a lawsuit, the client’s case is typically resolved in 60 days with a green card, visa, or citizenship issued soon after.”

To learn more about Passage Immigration Law and how the firm can help you in your immigration journey, click here or visit www.passage.law.

Passage Immigration Law was established as a different kind of law firm and is on a mission to enable people to achieve their full potential by living globally. While for many this means being able to work and live in the United States, the largest and most innovative economy in the world, attorneys at Passage believe strongly that this also means constantly thinking about the rest of the world and considering its needs and unique strengths. After all, we are all better off when we live as one international community.