Sober Mofos Podcast Sheds An Honest Light on Addiction, Recovery, and Long-Term Sobriety
Sobriety Coach and Author Dirk Foster Shares His Journey of Addiction and Recovery Through Best-Selling Books and New Podcast
Like my books, my podcast doesn’t focus on sadness and tears. Rather, it focuses on growth and hope.”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 30 years of hard drinking and drug abuse along with 15 years of sobriety, Dirk Foster wants to share everything he’s learned about getting sober, staying sober, and living a healthy, happy life in recovery. With the launch of the Sober Mofos Podcast, he wants to share his experience with a global audience.
— Dirk Foster
As the author of five best-selling books on addiction and recovery, Mr. Foster brings first-hand knowledge and advice on traveling the road of recovery. In addition to his insight developed over many years of sobriety, Mr. Foster never shies away from sharing his own “war stories” about life in the trenches as an alcoholic and drug addict.
“Like my books, my podcast doesn’t focus on sadness and tears. Rather, it focuses on growth and hope,” states Mr. Foster. “A big part of my recovery is acknowledging the absurdity in some of the choices I’ve made in my life. While addiction is a serious topic, it’s important to have a sense of humor about our personal frailties as human beings.”
The Sober Mofo’s Podcast features a new episode every Tuesday and Thursday including a range of topics such as:
• Early sobriety struggles
• How to quit drinking alcohol
• Getting a second chance in life
• Regret, resentment, and forgiveness
• Recognizing the danger signs of addiction
• Staying positive in recovery
“Creating this podcast is a labor of love,” Mr. Foster continues. “The more people I can reach the more people I can possibly help. As a person in recovery myself, there’s no better reward than to help someone who is struggling with substance abuse. My dream is that I can communicate with people around the world to let them know that they deserve a healthy and vibrant life free from addiction.”
About Sober Mofos
Sober Mofos is a website and podcast founded by sobriety coach and author, Dirk Foster. Through his books, coaching, and podcast, Mr. Foster teaches others how to get sober, how to stay sober, and how to live a healthy, happy life in sobriety. Visit https://www.sobermofos.com/ or listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Buzzsprout, or most other podcast directories. For inquiries or guest spots, Mr. Foster can be reached through his website contact form.
Dirk Foster
Dirk Foster Life Coaching
+1 7755486085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube