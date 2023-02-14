Submit Release
High-level U.S. Government Delegation Travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler, will join U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for Africa Molly Phee, the Special Presidential Representative for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Implementation Ambassador Johnnie Carson, USAID Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Africa Monde Muyangwa, acting USAID Assistant to the Administrator for the Bureau of Resilience and Food Security Dina  Esposito, and U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Health Diplomacy John Nkengasong in Addis Ababa , Ethiopia, February 14-19 for meetings with government officials on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit.” The U.S. delegation will meet with stakeholders to discuss the global   food security crisis, and its disproportionate impact on Africa, as well as to follow up on U.S. commitments made at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

The U.S. delegation will reinforce U.S. commitment to advance food security and highlight the ongoing work through the U.S. government’s Feed the Future initiative, and efforts to scale up work on climate-resilient agriculture and soil health, including upcoming work on the “Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils” (VACS).

