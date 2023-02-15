Global Peter Drucker Forum will announce its 2023 theme on February 22, 2023

Join the live conversation on February 22 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM CET to know more about the Drucker Forum’s theme.

Join the live conversation on February 22 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM CET to know more about the Drucker Forum’s theme.

Global Peter Drucker Forum will announce its 2023 theme on Feb 22. Watch the event, live on YouTube!

Join the live conversation on February 22 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM CET for the big announcement of the Drucker Forum’s theme.”
— Global Peter Drucker Forum
VIENNA (WIEN), VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curious to know what the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna will focus on in 2023?

Join the live conversation on February 22 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM CET for the big announcement of the Drucker Forum’s theme. This year the 15th Global Peter Drucker Forum will take place on November 17 and November 18, 2023 at the Hofburg in Vienna.

Why is it such a big deal? The Drucker Forum's annual theme guides the selection of speakers. It provides input for the design of sessions at the November conference in Vienna. This theme will be the basis of productive dialogue through out the year.

Julia Kirby, Program Curator Drucker Forum and Editor, Harvard University Press will interview Tim Brown, the long-time leader of IDEO, author of Change by Design, and renowned expert on design thinking. In this conversation, they will dive deeper about this year’s theme.

Liisa Välikangas is a world-class academic expert on resilience and professor at DTU Orbit in Denmark. She will join Johan Roos, the Senior Advisor Drucker Society Europe and Chief Academic Officer, Hult International Business School. Both of them will offer their own thought-provoking perspectives on how to think about this year's theme.

Watch this YouTube event, where you may contribute via chat and comments. Mark your calendar!

Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Global Peter Drucker Forum will announce its 2023 theme on February 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Company/Organization
Global Peter Drucker Forum
Peter Drucker Society of Europe, Thurngasse 13/18
Vienna (Wien), 1090
Austria
+14255050570
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2022, the conference will redefine "performance that matters", in the wake of COVID and explore how to realize more of our inherent human potential to drive it

Global Peter Drucker 2022

More From This Author
Global Peter Drucker Forum will announce its 2023 theme on February 22, 2023
Global launch of Vienna Center for Management Innovation on 24 Jan 2023
Vienna Center for Management Innovation Announces Its New Programs in 2023 and Beyond
View All Stories From This Author