Global Peter Drucker Forum will announce its 2023 theme on February 22, 2023

Curious to know what the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna will focus on in 2023?
— Global Peter Drucker Forum
Join the live conversation on February 22 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM CET for the big announcement of the Drucker Forum’s theme. This year the 15th Global Peter Drucker Forum will take place on November 17 and November 18, 2023 at the Hofburg in Vienna.
Why is it such a big deal? The Drucker Forum's annual theme guides the selection of speakers. It provides input for the design of sessions at the November conference in Vienna. This theme will be the basis of productive dialogue through out the year.
Julia Kirby, Program Curator Drucker Forum and Editor, Harvard University Press will interview Tim Brown, the long-time leader of IDEO, author of Change by Design, and renowned expert on design thinking. In this conversation, they will dive deeper about this year’s theme.
Liisa Välikangas is a world-class academic expert on resilience and professor at DTU Orbit in Denmark. She will join Johan Roos, the Senior Advisor Drucker Society Europe and Chief Academic Officer, Hult International Business School. Both of them will offer their own thought-provoking perspectives on how to think about this year's theme.
Watch this YouTube event, where you may contribute via chat and comments. Mark your calendar!
