Inszone Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Sonora Insurance Agency

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Sonora Insurance Agency.

Located in Sonora, California, Sonora Insurance Agency has delivered quality insurance solutions to individuals in Sonora since its founding in 1987. Specializing in Home, Auto, Business, and Worker's Compensation, the agency grew organically through the years establishing itself within the Sonora community. In 2004 Kristina Eaton took over Sonora Insurance as a second-generation agency owner, bringing with her over 25 years of experience in the industry, primarily focused on the commercial insurance space. Thanks to Kristina's leadership, the agency continued to expand and serve Sonora and all surrounding areas.

Following the transition, Sonora Insurance Agency employees will continue operating out of their current Sonora location and serving clients under the Inszone Insurance brand with no interruptions.

"We are excited to continue growing our footprint in the central region of California with the acquisition of Sonora Insurance Agency," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "The work Kristina and team have done in the region is incredible, we look forward to supporting them with the vast resources available through Inszone."

The acquisition continues Inszone Insurance Services' rapid growth within its home state of California, as the company continues to broaden its national footprint and continues its steady growth trajectory. A number of important transactions will be completed and announced in the upcoming months.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 39 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

