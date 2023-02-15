Vya Expands Digital Print Capabilities to Support Growth in Print-on-Demand

Members of the Vya team alongside new Canon varioPRINT iX3200 digital printer.

The success of Vya’s marketing portal solution is driving client use of print-on-demand to put high-quality campaigns into the field faster with more relevance

Clients want to know we can handle large print runs and quick turnaround without sacrificing print quality. The Canon varioPRINT iX3200 helps us do that.” — Terry Brokamp, SVP, Vya

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vya, a leading provider of marketing execution technology and services for distributed organizations, today announced it has more than doubled its digital color print capacity with the acquisition of a new Canon varioPRINT iX3200 digital printer. The expanded print capacity supports growing demand for direct mail and localized printed materials from Vya’s clients in the franchise, financial services, insurance and manufacturing industries.

“Our clients rely on Vya to execute effective marketing campaigns across their distributed, multi-location organizations,” said Terry Brokamp, senior vice president at Vya. “They want to know that we can handle large print runs and quick turnaround without sacrificing print quality. Today, customers are looking for print and targeted mail campaigns to be completed in days, not weeks. The Canon varioPRINT iX3200 enables Vya to effectively fulfill these important customer requirements.”

The success of Vya’s marketing resource management solutions is driving increased use among its clients of print-on-demand, an order fulfillment method in which materials are printed as soon as an order is placed. Equipped with print-on-demand capabilities, Vya’s web-based, custom marketing portals make it possible to provide approved, high-quality, customizable marketing materials to field operations that are printed faster in quantities required for local markets.

In addition to expanding its digital print capacity, Vya has increased support for backend services and finishing capabilities for direct mail campaigns, such as folding, scoring, gluing and inserting. All of these recent enhancements provide clients fast, flexible, high-quality and tailored print and fulfillment services that put their campaigns in the field faster and with more relevance.

Companies interested in learning more about Vya’s range of print capabilities and marketing resource management systems can contact Vya’s Allan Greer at agreer@vyasystems.com.

About Vya

Vya (@vya_systems) simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at vyasystems.com or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or sales@vyasystems.com.