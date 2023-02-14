Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,722 in the last 365 days.

CAST Chief Scientist Bill Curtis Becomes Association for Computing Machinery Fellow

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, has named CAST’s Bill Curtis as an ACM Fellow, the association’s most prestigious member grade. This elite recognition is bestowed on the top 1% of ACM members for outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community.

Known for leading development of the Capability Maturity Model (CMM) and People CMM, an IEEE Fellow, author of four books and over 200 articles, Curtis has worked as CAST’s chief scientist since 2008, leading the way in automating the production of software intelligence—insight into the inner workings of custom-built applications.

author-pic-billcurtis

“It’s been and continues to be an honor to work alongside Bill for so many years,” said Vincent Delaroche, CAST founder and CEO. “His reach can be felt far and wide, directly and indirectly; based in his work, our software intelligence products now help global enterprises, system integrators, and cloud providers deliver faster software enhancements while controlling associated risks. We at CAST are all elated by this recognition and are continually proud to be associated with Bill and his contributions.”

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e596fcb-f5d0-4149-b23f-47aac8972a1c


For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

Primary Logo

Bill Curtis

CAST Chief Scientist Bill Curtis

You just read:

CAST Chief Scientist Bill Curtis Becomes Association for Computing Machinery Fellow

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.