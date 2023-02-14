Submit Release
NETWORK BUILDERS IT Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Network Builders IT to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023

UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Builders IT announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Network Builders IT to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”

“Being named to the CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 list is a wonderful honor for our team,” said Bill Bunnell, CEO of Network Builders IT. “It helps validate that we are meeting our goal to match leading technology solutions to the needs of our partners. Our team comprises skilled, passionate, and customer-focused individuals throughout California and Texas. This award reaffirms our commitment to high service standards and striving to be the best for our partners.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Network Builders IT

Network Builders IT, founded in 2006, provides our clients with the highest quality customer service while helping them be competitive using technology. Network Builders, IT does this by helping companies navigate challenging business technology decisions and providing Managed Cyber Security, Managed IT Services, Network Support, Data Backup and Business Continuity, Security Services, Cloud Computing, and Voice-Over-IP services. We service partners throughout Northern California, Southern California, and the San Antonito, Houston, and Austin, Texas, areas.

Our mission is to be the best IT Service Provider to partner with. Contact us to see how our people, passion, and pride differentiate us from our competition. For more information about Network Builders IT, visit: nbit.com

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

