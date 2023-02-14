Gaimin Gladiators extends roster into mobile gaming with PUBG team announcement.
GAIMIN, prime sponsor of Gaimin Gladiators today announces a move into mobile gaming with the PUBG mobile esports team joining the Gaimin Gladiators roster.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAIMIN, the world’s leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power and prime sponsor of Gaimin Gladiators today announces a move into mobile gaming with the PUBG mobile esports team joining the Gaimin Gladiators roster.
With the global gaming market estimated to be worth over $3bn per annum and growing, and in line with GAIMIN’s strategic business objective to create gaimin.cloud (GAIMIN’s decentralised, distributed data processing network) by accessing the underutilised processing power found in a gamer’s PC, GAIMIN sponsors Gaimin Gladiators to generate brand awareness of GAIMIN to the esports community.
Through this sponsorship, the GAIMIN brand, in 2022, achieved over 5 billion impressions across the gaming ecosystem. With strategic plans to list its GMRX token in 2023 and increase passive earnings capability with new monetization options, GAIMIN is extending its reach into new and emerging technology markets, including mobile gaming.
Mobile device performance is increasing year on year allowing mobile devices to become more capable of playing processor-intensive games. In addition, GAIMIN is investigating how other devices can be utilised in GAIMIN’s distributed data processing network and with the increasing performance of mobile devices, GAIMIN intends to utilise its sponsorship to access the mobile market and identify how this community could benefit from the passive monetization delivered through GAIMIN products and services.
Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN said “As device performance increases, mobile devices are becoming a leading component within the gaming ecosystem. At GAIMIN, our strapline is “No gamer left behind”; we want all gamers to be aware of the ability of GAIMIN to monetize devices and provide gamers with a passive return on their participation in the GAIMIN ecosystem. The inclusion of a PUBG roster into Gaimin Gladiators provides us with access to the emerging mobile market.”
Joseph Turner, General Manager of Gaimin Gladiators, commented, “We’ve always had an interest in the PUBG game and with GAIMIN’s interest in the emerging mobile gaming community, it makes sense to add this excellent and successful team into our roster and enable them to grow with us. This team has already achieved significant success in PUBG and we expect great things from them over the coming year.”
Martin added, “As mobile devices increase in performance and capability, and become a viable gaming technology, especially in areas where larger devices such as PC’s are less accessible, we want to ensure we don’t leave any gamers behind and can benefit from our investment into gaming. In addition, as mobile device performance improves, we will be seeing how we can incorporate this technology into the GAIMIN product and services portfolio, thereby extending the passive rewards that can be achieved by any gamer.”
GAIMIN’s PC-based platform passively rewards gamers for monetizing through gaimin.cloud by allowing their devices to participate in the GAIMIN’s monetizing network. With the announcement today of the Gaimin Gladiators’ PUBG roster, GAIMIN is extending its reach into the rapidly growing mobile gaming community to promote its brand and generate awareness of how GAIMIN supports the gaming community globally.
About Gaimin Gladiators
Gaimin Gladiators were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter. Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America.
The OCG philosophy fully aligned with the GAIMIN principle of “No Gamer Left Behind” and made OCG the perfect fit for GAIMIN. Based on their gaming successes and principles, OCG is now part of GAIMIN and rebranded as Gaimin Gladiators.
Gaimin Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals. Gaimin Gladiators’ roster currently comprises teams competing in DOTA 2, APEX Legends, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and The Harvest.
About GAIMIN
GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC’s to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.
With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.
GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.
