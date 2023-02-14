LiTime: New Possibilities in the Lithium Battery Industry

/EIN News/ --



SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, an innovative leader in LiFePO4 lithium batteries and renewable energy solutions, last December announced its rebranding from the former Ampere Time.



The brand’s revolutionary LiFePO4 battery features automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells that deliver 4000+ deep cycles at 100% Depth of Discharge (DoD), 6000+ cycles at 80% DoD, and 15000+ cycles at 60% DoD, meaning the smaller the discharge, the longer the battery will last. Its self-developed intelligent BMS provides accurate and precise protection for high-grade LiFePO4 batteries. This product has also become the safest, most reliable, and eco-friendly battery for outdoor and home use today. LiTime has been committed to offering lighter weight, more power, and maintenance-free energy storage batteries and solutions for its customers, with a vision that everyone lives a better life when powered by LiTime.

LiTime’s current product line includes LiFePO4 batteries, supporting chargers, and MPPT solar charge controllers. In the first half of 2023, LiTime is bringing the market a whole set of new products, including solar panels, portable power stations, battery boxes, inverters, and more, to perfect its all-in-one energy solutions.

Early in the brand’s rebranding announcement on December 14th, 2022, Luny Lu, CEO at LiTime, said, “In the next years, we’ll experience more innovative progress in developing sustainable energy products and solutions to provide people with one-stop energy solutions.”

He added, “We’re dedicated to driving a sustainable future and keep well on our way to helping people optimize their energy usage and storage.”

As a well-known pioneer in solar energy storage solutions for outdoors, home solar systems, and more off-grid applications, LiTime has evolved the industry with innovative and cost-effective LiFePO4 lithium batteries and has further distinguished itself from other competitors with exceptional customer service.

