U.S. Department of State Announces Top Producing U.S. Colleges and Universities of Fulbright Students and Scholars  

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to support higher education and studying abroad, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) has announced the top 125 U.S. higher education institutions that sent the most Fulbright U.S. Students and U.S. Scholars abroad in academic year 2022-23. The lists of Fulbright Top Producing Institutions highlight the Fulbright Program’s strong institutional diversity and impact on American communities.

Topping this year’s lists of Doctoral, Master’s, and Baccalaureate institutions with the most accepted Fulbright U.S. Students are Georgetown University (DC), Salisbury University (MD), and Bowdoin College (ME). The University of Arizona (AZ), Pennsylvania State University (PA), the University of Houston-Downtown (TX), Kenyon College (OH), and the University of California-San Francisco (CA) had the most applicants selected for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program in the Doctoral, Master’s, Baccalaureate, and Special-focus institutions degree categories, respectively. Fulbright Students are recent college graduates, graduate students, and early career professionals, while Fulbright Scholars are faculty, researchers, administrators, and established professionals.

Eighteen institutions are recognized as Fulbright Dual Top Producing Institutions, appearing on the lists of schools with the highest numbers of awards offered in both the Fulbright U.S. Students and the U.S. Scholars Programs in 2022-2023. Harvard University (MA), SUNY College at Geneseo (NY), and Bates College and Oberlin College (OH) lead the Doctoral, Master’s, and Baccalaureate categories. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (IL) is the one 4-year Special-focus institution to make both lists. In this category, the list also includes Pennsylvania State University (PA); University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (IL); University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (MI); Indiana University-Bloomington (IN); Ohio State University-Main Campus (OH); Arizona State University Campus Immersion (AZ); Purdue University-Main Campus (IN); University of Washington-Seattle Campus (WA); Appalachian State University (NC); CUNY Bernard M Baruch College (NY); Kenyon College (OH); Lafayette College (PA); and University of Richmond (VA).

Twelve U.S. community colleges are recognized on the list for having Fulbright U.S. Scholars selected, with the Lone Star College System (TX) receiving the most U.S. Scholar awards in 2022-23. The other eleven are: Pellissippi State Community College (TN); Montgomery College (MD); Central Maine Community College (ME); Washtenaw Community College (MI); Chandler-Gilbert Community College (AZ); Ocean County College (NJ); Dallas College (TX); Trinidad State College (CO); Hawaii Community College (HI); Bard College at Simon’s Rock (MA); and Jefferson State Community College (AL).

ECA, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education (IIE), compiles the lists, which are organized by Carnegie Classification. For a full list of all Fulbright Top Producing Institutions by category, please visit the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions website.

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants – chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential – with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world. Each year, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides over 2,200 diverse U.S. graduates, graduate students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study the opportunity to study, teach English, or conduct research overseas. In addition, more than 800 U.S. scholars, artists, and professionals from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually.

Interested media should contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at eca-press@state.gov.