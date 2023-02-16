New BYK-Gardner Retail Color System II (RCSII)
The "Paint Brain" Central Data Hub - Controls data from the dispenser, color match software, spectrophotometer & color dispenser
Data-Driven Performance. Improved System Up-Time. Fleet Location Connectivity.
“Our vision has always been to create leading edge technology and solutions that guarantee top performance but at the same time follow our customers’ wish to keep it simple”.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYK-Gardner USA – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – announces its new Retail Color System II with the Paint Brain, the Next Generation in Retail Paint Color Systems for dispensing and to color match paint.
— Christopher Ivans, Business Line Manager, Retail Paint Point of Sale
The Retail Color System II (RCSII) connects the entire retail paint center together, offering one central controller (the Paint Brain) that measures and analyzes system operations for efficiency and cost savings. With the foundation being color matching, RCSII measures uptime and ensures equipment is properly maintained while reducing mis-tints, increasing profits and providing data-driven feedback.
The system was developed by observing, listening and interviewing over 100 retail paint locations. Once the challenges were defined, a new, data-driven approach to operational excellence was warranted. The RCS II System was then developed to reduce and eliminate those challenges.
Christopher Ivins, Business Line Manager Retail Paint Point of Sale for Byk-Gardner USA states “Our vision has always been to create leading edge technology and solutions that guarantee top performance but at the same time follow our customers’ wish to keep it simple”.
By listening and by thinking out of the box that vision is now realized with the RCSII system.
This revolutionary, complete retail paint center consists of The Paint Brain computer, RCS II paint formulation/lookup software and auto-match IV 45/0 benchtop spectrophotometer with optional dispenser and shaker. The dispenser and shaker can be bundled together with the Retail Color System under our Paint Center ONE program offering a combined savings of 27% over the individual priced items.
Features:
The Paint Brain: Compact industrial-grade computer dedicated to only paint center operations
• Blocks unauthorized USB drives or peripherals to maintain system integrity
• Built-in mirror imaging in case of power failure, will re-image itself upon restart with all data
pushed down from the cloud
• Available with WIFI, LAN or SIM card connectivity
Software:
• Custom color matches in less than four seconds
• Electronic formula book – providing free look-up of any color formulation in your database
• Database integrity indicator
• Simplified storage and retrieval of customer history and formulas
• Precise match fine-tuning
• Automatic cloud-updates (software and database)
• Proactive notifications for preventative maintenance and service
Spectrophotometer: Precision Accuracy. Rugged. Compact.
• Small, compact sensor
• Standards are integrated into the sample clamp
• Temperature stable results without constant calibration
• Best warranty in the industry – 3-year guarantee on the instrument and
10-year on the light source
• Excellent inter-instrument agreement – the same accurate results at
every store location
Optional Vortex Mixer: Up to 1-Gallon and 5-Gallon
• Quiet Mixing. Exceptional Value.
• Simple & easy-to-use vortex mixer
• The adaptor allows for easy loading of cans
• Low maintenance
• Easy-to use mechanical timer
• Optional safety door switch
The RCSII provides a host of metrics through an easy-to-read secure dashboard for store managers, regional managers and leadership. Every function is measured and reported to better understand fleet and individual store operations. The most popular bases are tracked as well as colorant cost and usage just to name a few. Our data analytics provide value to many facets of an organization – from store managers, inventory personnel and operations to product marketing, marketing communications, finance and leadership – customized for individual needs with the Paint Brain being the central hub for all paint center operations.
More information on BYK Gardner can be found at byk-instruments.com
About BYK
BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.
The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.
As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried (Germany), Deventer, Denekamp and Nijverdal (Netherlands), Widnes (UK), Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Rochester Hills, Earth City (USA) and Tongling (China).
Today the company employs around 2,200 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.
