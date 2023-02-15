According to CMi Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 23108.05 Mn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market was estimated at USD 2508 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 23108.05 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 102.7% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights