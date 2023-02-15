According to CMi Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 23108.05 Mn By 2030
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market was at US$ 2508 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 23108.05 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 102.7% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market was estimated at USD 2508 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 23108.05 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 102.7% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market was estimated at USD 2508 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 23108.05 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 102.7% between 2022 and 2030.
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Overview
The demand for this fixed wireless access will continue to grow in the coming years due to the high speed of data under a reliable network. The fixed access will provide minimal latency, which shall be one of the factors that will help in the market’s growth in the coming years. The use of 5G networks is expected to grow in the coming years as many people across the globe will use these services to access telemedicine in emergencies.
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Growth Drivers
Increased use of smartphones, smart devices and laptops will help grow the market in the coming years. The Application of these services in the residential and commercial sectors will help grow the market during the forecast period. Live streaming, video conferencing and autonomous driving will drive the market growth. Increased augmented reality and growing demand for telemedicine applications will help generate more revenue through these connectivity solutions. This network will help provide larger bandwidth and better services than the 4G and the 3G networks. The market is expected to grow well in the coming years due to increased demand for high-speed connectivity.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 102.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market size was valued at around USD 2508 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23108.05 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The existing methods which are used in communication will be altered due to the introduction of 5G infrastructure. The implementation of this infrastructure will grow rapidly as the government of the region increases the number of investments made them. Constant research and development activities will also help the better deployment of the infrastructure.
D) Many industries across the globe have an increased preference for the 5G network. As it provides consistency in connectivity and data transfer at a higher rate, the demand for these services will continue to grow in the coming years.
E) The use of the existing infrastructure for 5G network connectivity is not possible. There is no compatibility between the backhaul and fronthaul equipment. Due to this, the organizations will incur many costs for setting up the infrastructure. The use of advanced technologies will not be possible with the existing infrastructure.
Regional Landscape
The North American region is expected to grow well in the coming years due to the major market players in this region. There will be a 5G network in this nation, and increased trade options of this network will lead to the market’s growth in the coming years. As the number of subscribers is expected to grow in the United States, the demand for these services will continue to grow.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest 5G Fixed Wireless Access market share in the coming years. As government policies are favorable, there shall be increased deployment of these fixed wireless networks, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The policies adopted by the government will promote the market in the semi-urban, urban and rural regions.
Key Players
Nokia (Finland)
Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Mimosa Network Inc. (U.S.)
Siklu Communication (Israel)
Vodafone (U.K.)
The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented as follows:
By Offering
Hardware
Services
By Operating Frequency
SUB-6 GHZ
24 GHZ-39 GHZ
Above 39 GHZ
By Demography
Urban
Semi-Urban
Rural
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
