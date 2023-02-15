According to CMi Global Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market Size, Forecast, Analysis Surpass US$ 3.5 Bn By 2030
The Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market was at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6%, 2022 and 2030.
The Global Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market was estimated at USD 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.5 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market was estimated at USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.
Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market: Overview
Flour made from ancient grains, including Barley, buckwheat, Kamut, rye, quinoa, millet, spelled, etc., is known as specialty grain flour. Ancient grain flour is now frequently used as a substitute for modern wheat flour because it is less processed. The majority of ancient grain flour varieties are gluten-free and offer a variety of nutritional advantages. Ancient grain flour is simple to digest and can be used in many recipes that require wheat or all-purpose white flour.
Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market: Growth Drivers
Ancient and specialty grain flours are in high demand due to the changing consumer preferences and the rise in customers searching for healthy foods. Ancient grains do not produce flour like contemporary grains, and cereals like wheat and corn do. Some people find it challenging to digest current flour due to improvements in grain quality and flour processing techniques. Consumers are now looking for gluten-free diets due to the rising prevalence of gluten around the world. But the availability of ancient and specialty grain flours with reduced gluten content has significantly increased customer interest in the goods and helped the ancient and specialty grain flours grow in popularity.
Baked goods, confections, and ready-to-eat foods are among the many uses for ancient and specialty grain flour. Additionally, the growing use of ancient and specialty grain flour is driven by the global trend toward organic food consumption. As a result, the market players provide a wide variety of ancient and specialized grain flour products that range from single-grain flour to flour made from a combination of multiple grains.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour market size was valued at around USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.
D) The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and their effects.
E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.
F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.
Regional Landscape
According to estimates, the Asia Pacific region would see a rise in sales of ancient and specialty grain flour due to the rising demand for healthy bakery and confectionary items. A few key factors influencing the demand for bakery and confectionery items are:
The enormous youth population.
Changing lifestyles.
Preferences for convenience.
The influence of western culture.
Rising desire for healthy snacks.
Also, manufacturers in the region have the chance to create healthier bakery and confectionery items as the demand for such products rises, which will broaden their customer base.
Key Players
Associated British Foods PLC
Enjoy Life Foods LLC
Cargill Inc
General Mills, Inc
Limagrain
Hain Celestial Group Inc
Parrish and Heimbecker
The Hain Celestial Group Inc
SunoptaInc
The Scoular Company
The Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Barley
Rye
Buckwheat
Quinoa
Millet
Others
By Application
Ready-to-eat
Bakery
Confectionery
Retail Packed Flour
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
