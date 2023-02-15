According to CMi Global Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market Size, Forecast, Analysis Surpass US$ 3.5 Bn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market was at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6%, 2022 and 2030.

The Global Ancient and Specialty Grain Flour Market was estimated at USD 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.5 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights