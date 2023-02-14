Gula Construction: Dependable Roofing Contractor Offering Top Quality Services With Unbeatable Prices

/EIN News/ -- Burnsville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnsville, Minnesota -

Gula Construction has been providing the best roofing services in the Twin Cities and Burnsville, MN, for over a decade.

As the old saying goes, a man's home is his castle—it needs to be protected at all costs. No home can do without a sturdy and well-constructed roof. Thus, any signs of damage must be addressed promptly. Gula Construction, a family-owned roofing company, can repair any weather-damaged roof with expert skill and provides additional general contracting services.

Gula Construction is a certified roofing contractor committed to providing customers with the best products and services in the industry. The company's team of professionals is licensed, insured, and constantly improving their skills to better serve communities and neighborhoods. With over a decade of experience under their belt, there is no roof Gula Construction cannot repair.

Twin Cities and Burnsville of Minneapolis are known for extreme weather conditions—severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and harsh winter blizzards are common. The skilled roofers at Gula Construction use only high-quality materials to ensure that any roof they work on can stand up against the elements. Shingles are the most common materials used in roofing, but the best choices will be recommended for the client's roofing needs. The company also installs sidings, maintains gutters, and fixes leaky basements, broken windows, and old decking to complete the job.

Gula Construction works with insurance companies and will assist clients in filing claims against roof damage. Its team of roofers is certified by GAF and the company is an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor. The company will handle insurance claims on the client's behalf and carry out repairs.

While Gula Construction specializes in roofing, it offers other related services. Its team has the experience and qualifications to remodel and renovate homes and offices. Its team of experts can help plan, design, and build great places to enhance any home or office space.

For more information, visit https://gulaconstruction.com/.

The company believes in providing customers with the best value for their money. Service rates are structured to ensure fair and affordable prices for their clients and come with a “lowest price” guarantee—or it will match any lower quotation offered. It’s why Gula Construction is highly recommended and sought after—5-star ratings on Google attest to the company’s reputation as a trusted and reliable company.

Gula Construction recently redesigned its website to showcase its new services alongside its existing roofing and general contracting services. The site features a visitor-friendly design offering helpful tips on all aspects of roofs—from preservation and maintenance to instructions on preparing for an installation. Customers can also arrange a free consultation by submitting their email, phone number, and a message about whatever they need to discuss.

Gula Construction is a trusted and reliable roofing and general contracting company that has protected Minneapolis from the harsh weather conditions native to Twin Cities and Burnsville for many lives. With a commitment to using the highest-quality materials, employing licensed and insured professional roofers, and focusing on providing the best value and services, this company is the right choice for any household project. Local homeowners have nothing to fear with this company on the job because when Nature hits their homes hard, Gula Construction fights back harder and turns houses into fortresses.

About the Company:

Gula Construction is a roofing and general contracting company located in Burnsville, Minneapolis. The company has over a decade of experience and is dedicated to top-class roofing services using the highest-quality materials. Besides roofing, the company also offers general contracting services such as remodeling and carpentry and assisting customers with insurance claims. Gula Construction has recently reworked its website to showcase its new services at affordable prices.

###

For more information about Gula Construction, contact the company here:



Gula Construction

Dmitriy Gula

+1 (952) 393-2005

ben@gulaconstruction.com

1508 Cliff Rd E, Burnsville, MN 55337

Dmitriy Gula