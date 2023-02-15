According to CMi Global (AR) Augmented Reality Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 100 Billion By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Augmented Reality Market was at US$ 5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 100 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 50% between 2022 and 2030.

