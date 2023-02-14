Cellulose Sponge Market to see robust growth over 2021-2031, driven by increased demand in various End-use Industry

Cellulose Sponge Market

The rise in import and export of various cosmetics & skincare products, and increased focus on the cosmetic sector drive the global cellulose sponge market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellulose Sponge Market is set to exceed $2.6 billion by 2031, and witnessing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The cellulose sponge industry report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total cellulose sponge market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global cellulose sponge market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the medical segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the synthetic cellulose sponge segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cellulose sponge market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the natural cellulose sponge segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global cellulose sponge market based on type, end use industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global cellulose sponge market, owing to disruptions in the supply chain for various industrial products.

In the first quarter of the pandemic, there was complete shutdown of industries such as automotive, cosmetic, chemical, medical, manufacturing, and others due to strict imposition of lockdown, which hampered the growth of the global cellulose sponge market.

Owing to lockdown, manufacturers faced shortage in labor units and production losses. The rising awareness regarding worker security, safety, and guidelines by government posed an additional challenge to resume their basic operations in manufacturing unit.

However, as the restrictions imposed due to lockdowns are being lifted in the fourth quarter of the pandemic, the cosmetic, medical, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and other sectors are expected to recover soon, owing to the record of production unit in both developed and developing economies. This factor will boost the growth of the global cellulose sponge market in the post-pandemic.

The major companies profiled in this report include 3M Company, Americo Manufacturing, Armaly Sponge Company, Corazzi Fiber S.r.l., Fiama, Industrial Commercial Supply, Kalle GmbH, Marian, Inc., Sponge Technology Corp. LLC, Spontex, Suvic Products Limited, The Indestructible Bruske Brush, UC Sponge Co., Ltd., Vileda, and WITPFoam.

