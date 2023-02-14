100+ California Employers Who Care Launches in Sacramento
An inaugural event on March 8 for local employers helps show some love and support for local charities.
I can’t think of a better way to bring local employers together to network, learn about workplace trends, and support a good cause.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Employers Association (CEA) is inviting Sacramento Employers to join them on March 8 to network, learn and show their love for local charities. CEA’s 100+ Employers Who Care event focuses on coordinating funding for local community charitable organizations through a giving circle. Giving circles support charities with their dollars, build awareness, and more. Individuals multiply their impact and have fun connecting with their local community.
— Kim Gusman, President of CEA
Kim Gusman, President of CEA, was inspired to create 100+ Employers Who Care after first participating in a 100 Women Who Care group started by Jennifer Shaw, a well-known local employment attorney in Sacramento. “I can’t think of a better way to bring local employers together to network, learn about workplace trends, and support a good cause. We are so excited to bring employers face to face again and assist local charities at the same time,” said Gusman. Employers and Human Resource leaders can attend the breakfast event at the North Ridge Country Club for a donation of $100 per person. “All proceeds go directly to the chosen charity at these events,” stated Gusman.
Sponsors assist with expenses for the event. CEA hosts and facilitates the event. Charities are chosen prior to the event and attendees who purchase tickets know who is receiving the money. Donations are tax-deductible.
Show your love today by joining 100+ Employers Who Care on March 8. For more information: https://www.employers.org/employers-who-care/
About California Employers Association
California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1940, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. Our mission is to provide employers peace of mind with human resources compliance solutions, virtual and onsite training, and recruiting services. CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature. Learn more about CEA at www.employers.org or by calling 800.399.5331.
