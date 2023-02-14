Space Kidz India Successfully Launches Satellite with Support from Lumina Datamatics

/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Kidz India, an Indian Aerospace Startup, has successfully launched its latest satellite, “AzaadiSAT-2," on 10 February 2023. The satellite was placed into orbit by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India. Built with the support of Lumina Datamatics, "AzaadiSAT-2" was conceptualized by Dr. Srimathy Kesan, CEO, SpaceKidz India.

This launch marks a significant milestone for Space Kidz India and Lumina Datamatics. It was an all-girls project with 750 teenage girls from 75 rural schools across India who came together to build this satellite. The satellite will help measure various health data like temperature, reset count, and Inertial Measurement Unit data. The other mission objectives of AzaadiSAT-2 are:

To demonstrate the LoRa and Amateur Radio communication capabilities. To measure the radiation levels in space using the new solid-state sensor. To demonstrate an expandable satellite structure.

Ms. Anju Kanodia, Executive Director, Lumina Datamatics, said "We are honored to have been able to contribute to this project, and many congratulations to Space Kidz India on its success."

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & C.E.O., Lumina Datamatics, said "It’s with great pleasure to support a project like this. Providing support to 750 teenage girls and teaching them new skills in the areas of technology and science shall benefit them for years to come."

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3000 professionals across the UK, Germany, the United States, and India. To learn more about Lumina Datamatics’ services, visit www.luminadatamatics.com.

About Space Kidz India

Space Kidz India is an Indian Aerospace Startup pioneering the design, fabrication, and launch of small satellites, spacecrafts, and ground systems. Discover more at www.spacekidzindia.in