Vestaron Joins Leading Harvest as Program Supporter

Vestaron announces membership with Leading Harvest, an organization dedicated to improving the sustainability and efficiency of the agricultural industry.

/EIN News/ -- RTP, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron, a leading producer of peptide-based bioinsecticides is proud to announce its membership as a Program Supporter of Leading Harvest, an industry leader in sustainability, created by and for all stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

“We are excited to be joining Leading Harvest and to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to improving the sustainability and efficiency of the agricultural industry,” said Ben Cicora SVP Sales & Marketing for Vestaron. “Our peptides provide a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical pesticides, and we look forward to collaborating with other members of Leading Harvest to continue driving innovation in the agricultural sector.”

Leading Harvest is a nonprofit organization committed to providing educational programs and farmland management certification standards to improve sustainability outcomes and enable growers and operators to grow a healthier future. Their mission is to improve the sustainability, efficiency, and productivity of global agriculture through a rigorous standard designed by and for stakeholders and their diverse need.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vestaron to Leading Harvest,” said Andrew Lauver, Director of Strategic Alliances and Programs at Leading Harvest. “The innovative work that Vestaron is engaging in provides a wonderful addition to our membership as they support the mission and vision of Leading Harvest.”

To learn more about Vestaron’s board and leadership, visit https://www.vestaron.com/about-us/.

About Vestaron Corporation

Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective peptide-based biopesticides that address proven neuromuscular targets. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, beneficials and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards. More information at www.vestaron.com.

About Leading Harvest

Leading Harvest is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing adoption of sustainability practices in agriculture. It was formally organized in 2020 by and for all stakeholders across the agricultural value chain—from farmland owners to companies to communities. The organization provides assurance programs comprised of standards, audit procedures, training and education, and reporting and claim offerings that are optimized for flexibility, scalability, and impact. More information at www.leadingharvest.org.

Attachment

Joyce Sciusco Vestaron 9196898327 jsciusco@vestaron.com