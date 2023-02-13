CrisisWatch Digest Ethiopia

What Happened In January? Tigray’s peace process made notable progress as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) handed in heavy weapons, Eritrean troop withdrawals from Tigray accelerated and more services in Tigray resumed. Meanwhile, insurgent-government violence continued in Oromia.

Why Does It Matter? Progress on disarmament and withdrawals improved federal-Tigray relations, bolstering the peace process. African Union (AU) monitoring of security arrangements and federal-TPLF talks on an interim administration in Tigray should help consolidate peace.

Download the Ethiopia CrisisWatch Digest – January here.