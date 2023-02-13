CrisisWatch Digest Ethiopia
What Happened In January? Tigray’s peace process made notable progress as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) handed in heavy weapons, Eritrean troop withdrawals from Tigray accelerated and more services in Tigray resumed. Meanwhile, insurgent-government violence continued in Oromia.
Why Does It Matter? Progress on disarmament and withdrawals improved federal-Tigray relations, bolstering the peace process. African Union (AU) monitoring of security arrangements and federal-TPLF talks on an interim administration in Tigray should help consolidate peace.
Download the Ethiopia CrisisWatch Digest – January here.
November 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
October 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
September 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
August 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
June 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
May 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
April 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
March 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
February 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
January 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
November 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
October 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
September 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
August 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.