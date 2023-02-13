Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,383 in the last 365 days.

CrisisWatch Digest Ethiopia

What Happened In January?  Tigray’s peace process made notable progress as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) handed in heavy weapons, Eritrean troop withdrawals from Tigray accelerated and more services in Tigray resumed. Meanwhile, insurgent-government violence continued in Oromia.

Why Does It Matter?  Progress on disarmament and withdrawals improved federal-Tigray relations, bolstering the peace process. African Union (AU) monitoring of security arrangements and federal-TPLF talks on an interim administration in Tigray should help consolidate peace.

Download the Ethiopia CrisisWatch Digest – January here.

November 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
October 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
September 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
August 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
June 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
May 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
April 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
March 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
February 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
January 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
November 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
October 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
September 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.
August 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Ethiopia is available here.

You just read:

CrisisWatch Digest Ethiopia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.