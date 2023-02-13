Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,322 in the last 365 days.

CrisisWatch Digest Lebanon

What Happened In January? The Lebanese lira (LBP) crashed to alltime lows, reaching 63,500 LBP to $1 on 27 January, which cut purchasing power further. Parliament continued to deadlock over the appointment of a president and the caretaker government proved largely unable to act.

Why Does It Matter?  The presidential vacuum may persist for months or years if political blocs fail to compromise. Absent a president, the caretaker government has reduced capacity to meet and enact reforms required to unlock International Monetary Fund support, compounding dire economic circumstances.

Download the Lebanon CrisisWatch Digest – January here.

November 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
October 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
September 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
August 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
June 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
May 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
April 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
March 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
February 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
January 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
November 2021 Crisiswatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
October 2021 Crisiswatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
September 2021 Crisiswatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
August 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.

You just read:

CrisisWatch Digest Lebanon

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.