CrisisWatch Digest Lebanon

What Happened In January? The Lebanese lira (LBP) crashed to alltime lows, reaching 63,500 LBP to $1 on 27 January, which cut purchasing power further. Parliament continued to deadlock over the appointment of a president and the caretaker government proved largely unable to act.

Why Does It Matter? The presidential vacuum may persist for months or years if political blocs fail to compromise. Absent a president, the caretaker government has reduced capacity to meet and enact reforms required to unlock International Monetary Fund support, compounding dire economic circumstances.

Download the Lebanon CrisisWatch Digest – January here.