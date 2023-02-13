CrisisWatch Digest Lebanon
What Happened In January? The Lebanese lira (LBP) crashed to alltime lows, reaching 63,500 LBP to $1 on 27 January, which cut purchasing power further. Parliament continued to deadlock over the appointment of a president and the caretaker government proved largely unable to act.
Why Does It Matter? The presidential vacuum may persist for months or years if political blocs fail to compromise. Absent a president, the caretaker government has reduced capacity to meet and enact reforms required to unlock International Monetary Fund support, compounding dire economic circumstances.
Download the Lebanon CrisisWatch Digest – January here.
November 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
October 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
September 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
August 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
June 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
May 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
April 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
March 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
February 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
January 2022 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
November 2021 Crisiswatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
October 2021 Crisiswatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
September 2021 Crisiswatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.
August 2021 CrisisWatch Digest on Lebanon is available here.