CrisisWatch Digest Somalia

What Happened In January?  Government operations against Al-Shabaab shifted to Galmudug state, even as the militants attacked positions recovered by the government elsewhere. Puntland state announced it is suspending most ties with the federal government.

Why Does It Matter? Galmudug represents a new phase for the government’s offensive, which is pushing Al-Shabaab away from the coast, but militants’ attacks elsewhere show they can still challenge government-controlled territory. Puntland’s announcement undercuts Mogadishu’s efforts to improve relations with member states.

Download the Somalia CrisisWatch Digest – January here.

