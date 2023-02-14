Behavidence Unveils Clinical Findings Revealing Ability to Predict Postpartum Depression
Behavidence revealing the ability of its app to predict postpartum depression in women between 8 weeks and 6 months after giving birth.
The ability to predict postpartum depression, as well as major depression, with high accuracy is a critical step forward in improving mental health outcomes for women and their families”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, a leading digital phenotyping company focused on mental health, announces new clinical findings revealing the ability of its app to predict postpartum depression in women between 8 weeks and 6 months after giving birth.
— Roy Cohen, CEO
The results of the small case study evaluation of 11 women in Greece, showed that the Behavidence app was able to identify individuals who suffered from postpartum depression using digital markers which track behavior through app usage on their mobile phones. The app uses AI-driven algorithms, trained on usage patterns of thousands of patients, aimed to analyze delicate changes in cell phone usage to provide a comprehensive assessment of mental health.
This new development adds value to recent advancements in the treatment of postpartum depression by companies such as SageRx, Biogen, and Shionogi, who are also working on solutions to improve mental health outcomes for women during and after pregnancy.
"Our findings demonstrate the potential of digital phenotyping to transform the way we approach mental health assessment and treatment," said Roy Cohen, CEO of Behavidence. "The ability to predict postpartum depression, as well as major depression, with high accuracy is a critical step forward in improving mental health outcomes for women and their families."
Most importantly, digital biomarkers play a significant role in the growth of precision medicine and can reduce clinical error, , improving the accuracy of diagnostic methods, and so support personalized therapeutic decisions.
Behavidence is committed to leveraging the latest in AI and digital technology to improve mental health outcomes. Moreover, Behavidence is completely passive and uses only de-identified information, posing no risk to the user's privacy. The team at Behavidence are dedicated to creating a world where mental health is measurable, valued, and accessible to all.
