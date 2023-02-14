HIP Video Promo presents: Shaheed and DJ Supreme show that learning is fun in "S.T.E.M., S.T.E.A.M., and S.T.R.E.A.M."

On “S.T.E.M., S.T.E.A.M., and S.T.R.E.A.M.”, timeless duo Shaheed and DJ Supreme focus on the future – and the young minds that will create it.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent and a set of turntables are all you need to become a deejay, and skills and a microphone are all you need to become an emcee. Shaheed & DJ Supreme know that sometimes returning to fundamentals can remind you of the true beauty of what you create. This timeless duo from Birmingham, AL uses hip-hop to spread wisdom through their multiple LPs on the Communicating Vessels label and live performances alongside acts like Scarface, Jurassic 5, The Jungle Brothers, and more. They also promote community-based initiatives through their non-profit K.R.U. (Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding). On their recent single and video “Take It Back,” Shaheed & DJ Supreme kept it real as they celebrated fifty years of hip-hop. But on their new release, “S.T.E.M., S.T.E.A.M., and S.T.R.E.A.M.”, their focus is on the future – and the young minds that will create it.

Science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math – a.k.a. “S.T.E.M.” – are at the core of this new song. Geology, mathematics, marine biology; breakdancing, beat-making, and rhymes – with this track, Shaheed & DJ Supreme remind us that learning is not only important, it can be fun, too! They pair a throwback beat and vocal flow with lyrics that point to the next generation, and the one after that. Embodying the meaning of K.R.U., the chorus shares an important message: “confidence with self-esteem is a good routine.” For the “S.T.E.M., S.T.E.A.M., and S.T.R.E.A.M.” video, they’ve once again teamed up with video director and producer Richard Giles. Taking place at McWane Science Center, an interactive science and learning museum in downtown Birmingham, the visual opens up to show Shaheed & DJ Supreme joined by a group of kids eager to learn. The kids color pictures and learn physics by shooting hoops; they learn breakdance moves and how to understand topographic maps. If this is what the next generation will look like, then we are in store for a future that’s brighter than anyone could have imagined.

More Shaheed and DJ Supreme on HIP Video Promo

More Shaheed and DJ Supreme on Facebook

More Shaheed and DJ Supreme on Instagram