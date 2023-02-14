One Step at a Time
Mary Ellen Jackson shares her passion for writing in her book “Bella and Mirabel”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the pressure of achieving good grades for the constant approval of parents to finding a professional career just to live from paycheck to paycheck, life has always been difficult. People will constantly expect the need to be great in the near future, resulting in an overwhelming emotion causing breakdown. However, a reliable companion will make one’s journey through life bearable and enjoyable.
Bella and Mirabel is a tale about two sisters, a fairy and a human. Fairy Bella is a fun, quirky, and very helpful sister. She accompanies Mirabel to live life as she pleases while relying on her magic for guidance in every way. Even if Mirabel wants her life to be enjoyable, there will always be a time when it’s the other way around. It is a story that relates to any reader. Whatever the pressures of life may bring, humans must stay sane in order to re-establish a healthy mind, one step at a time.
The author has a remarkable way to entice readers with her story and even her book cover as well as it features a beautiful fairy girl that piques the interest of readers of any age.
Author Mary Ellen Jackson, is a well-known counselor for the elderly. From achieving an impressive education in Celeste, she uses her expertise to guide and mentor other people as much as she can. Jackson has a way of giving people purpose in their lives and inspires them to live life to the fullest.
Read more and be part of the adventure of Bella and Mirabel by purchasing her book on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube