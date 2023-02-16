Department of Justice Awards Scientology Volunteer Ministers and L. Ron Hubbard for Humanitarian Work in South Africa

L. Ron Hubbard is presented a prestigious trophy in honor of his devotion to helping mankind & the extensive effort done by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

Mr. Hubbard’s Volunteer Ministers program and the heroic volunteers made it possible that people could access fair justice even in these most trying times of the Covid-19 lockdown.”
— Gauteng Department of Justice
KYALAMI, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of L. Ron Hubbard’s tireless work and selfless devotion towards helping mankind and the extensive work done by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers throughout the entire pandemic, over the weekend, the Gauteng Department of Justice presented a prestigious trophy - a mounted wooden gavel on a sound block - to L. Ron Hubbard and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. They were awarded for sanitizing all courts in the province, enabling them to keep the justice system running even during lockdown.

The event took place at the L. Ron Hubbard House on Linksfield Ridge – a landmark site, which was once L. Ron Hubbard’s house when in South Africa in 1960. This building provided a dignified atmosphere for the awarding of the prestigious trophy.

In his speech presenting the award, Mr. Mmanoko Makgopyaa, a senior executive in the Gauteng Department of Justice said, “L. Ron Hubbard’s work and technology have saved our lives during the pandemic. Mr. Hubbard’s Volunteer Ministers program and the heroic volunteers made it possible that people could access fair justice even in these most trying times of the Covid-19 lockdown. They kept us safe and gave us peace of mind.”

The etched plaque, mounted on the trophy, read as follows, “Mr. L. Ron Hubbard is awarded for his selfless devotion and tireless service to Mankind and thanks to whom the Scientology Volunteer Ministers provided unwavering assistance during and after the Covid -19 pandemic - making justice available to the people as a basic constitutional human right. From the Gauteng Department of Justice and Constitutional Development”

The atmosphere of the awards ceremony was rounded out by the 40-man Choir of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, who beautifully performed traditional South African tunes.

Mr. Puneeth Dhamija, the Director of the House, was more than proud to receive the award. “It was a real honor for me to receive that very unique award.”

Tours of the House were offered, an opportunity that most attendees excitedly grasped. Everybody was impressed with LRHs humanity and his immense contribution to mankind with many wanting to bring their families and friends for the tour of the house as well. The architectural beauty and meticulous restoration of the house blew everybody away.

